Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 7- GBP recovers, KIWI holds

by Collinson FX today at 6:45 pm
- J-Class Regatta - Bermuda, June 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 7 - GBP recovers, KIWI holds

US markets opened the week on a positive note with M & A activity in the Tech sector. Broadcomm offered to pay $70/share for Qualcomm in the biggest ever tech merger. The number will be in the vicinity of $130 Billion. Trump is in Asia, on an important trade tour, looking to resolve the North Korean crises plaguing Asian allies.

European Services and Composite PMI was flat, further extending QE pressure, allowing the EUR to slip below 1.1600.

The GBP continues to recover, pushing up to 1.3150, while the Yen trades below 114.00.Trump has played golf and shared hamburgers, with Japanese PM Abe, confirming their extremely close relationship.

Commodity prices opened the week firm, with the AUD trading above 0.7650, while the NZD holds above 0.6900. Look for Geo-Political issues to influence markets.

For more on Collinson FX and market information click here and here Or for the latest update click here

Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |

Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Jeanneau AUS SO440 - 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 5-6 Reality revival for NZD
The currency has been under pressure, falling to 0.7640, while the NZD looks to regain 0.6900. Markets were steady, to close the week, after a couple of big announcements in the USA. Republicans tabled their Tax Reform Bill in the House and Trump announced Jay Powell as the new Fed Chair. These were both expected events, but necessary, as expectations remain high.
Posted on 6 Nov Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 1 - Business confidence slumps
The AUD drifted below 0.7650, while the NZD is looking to test 0.6800, on the downside. NZ Business confidence contracted sharply, down 10.1%, which is a real-time economic measure. Employment data released today will reflect historical economic performance. As the 'grand rainbow coalition' establish their agenda, adding flesh to policy bones, historical data will begin to reflect the direction of the economy under the new Government.
Posted on 1 Nov Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 31 - NZD stays steady
The NZD was steady, trading around 0.6850, while the AUD remains under pressure. The NZD was steady, trading around 0.6850, while the AUD remains under pressure. The fallout from the loss of the deputy PM, after eligibility issues, has taken the AUD to 0.7650. The loss of a majority in Parliament and continued flagging poll numbers have hit confidence.
Posted on 30 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 30 - AUD slides in turmoil
The AUD has slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD trades around 0.6850 The Australian political situation is in turmoil, with the incumbent Turnbull Liberal Government losing it majority in parliament. The situation is fluid but uncertainty breeds discontent. The AUD has slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD trades around 0.6850, suffering the injustice of a socialist 'Grand Rainbow' coalition.
Posted on 30 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 27 - KIWI drops further
The AUD slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD fell to 0.6840 The AUD slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD fell to 0.6840, with little on the economic front to excite. Australian inflation remains challenged, reflecting weak economic growth, while NZ economic conditions are challenged by the prospects of the new socialist coalition Government.
Posted on 27 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 26 - AUD holds up KIWI
The NZD remains vulnerable, trading 0.6860 and only the weakness of the AUD has steadied the cross rate. Australian CPI was surprisingly weak, falling to 1.8%, from an expected 2% rise! This undercuts any talk of an RBA rate rise and undermines the AUD. The currency tanked, dropping below 0.7700, allowing the NZD to stabilise. The NZD remains vulnerable, trading 0.6860 and only the weakness of the AUD has steadied the cross rate.
Posted on 26 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 25 - KIWI continues to tank
The cross rate falling towards 0.8800 (1.1350), despite the AUD drifting to 0.7770 The Grand Rainbow Coalition has a decidedly Socialist tendencies, which will lead to bad outcomes. The KIWI reflects this, collapsing to 0.6870, with very poor prospects. The negatives have not gone unnoticed across the Tasman, with the cross rate falling towards 0.8800 (1.1350), despite the AUD drifting to 0.7770.
Posted on 25 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 24 - Tasman gap widens
The NZD trades at lows, holding around 0.6950, looking extremely vulnerable The NZD trades at lows, holding around 0.6950, looking extremely vulnerable after the surprise formation of the left-wing Government. The AUD has drifted back to 0.7800, awaiting Consumer Confidence data today, but weakness comes from a stronger reserve.
Posted on 24 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 20 - KIWI plunges on Govt change
Markets immediately reacted with the KIWI plunging towards 0.7000 NZ finally got a new Government, with the NZ First Party joining with the Labour/Greens, forming the super Rainbow coalition. Markets immediately reacted with the KIWI plunging towards 0.7000! NZ First got four Cabinet posts and the Deputy PM role.
Posted on 19 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 19 - Dow surges again
The AUD trades below 0.7850, while the NZD drifts back towards 0.7100, unsettled by the lack of Government. The AUD trades below 0.7850, while the NZD drifts back towards 0.7100, unsettled by the lack of Government. No Government has yet to be determined, as the soap opera surrounding the formation of Government continues, creating uncertainty which is kryptonite to markets.
Posted on 18 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy