Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 2 - AUD under extreme pressure

Nov 2
J - Class racing in Bermuda, June 17, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 2 - AUD under extreme pressure


The Fed left rates unchanged, but the door is open for a rate rise in December, as expected. The ADP jobs report was positive, in line with market expectations, allowing markets to indulge themselves. The EUR drifted back towards 1.1600, while the GBP held above 1.3200, as the Dollar reigns supreme.

Commodity prices are soft but it is the political situations in Australasia that is undermining the local currencies. The AUD trades around 0.7650, with the local Government under extreme pressure from eligibility issues, losing the absolute majority in Parliament, The NZD is also under pressure, holding below 0.6900, although political expectations are low. Serious Government and positive policy announcements, may serve the economy well, which would be reflected in the currency.

J - Class racing in Bermuda, June 17, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
J - Class racing in Bermuda, June 17, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 1 - KIWI business confidence slumps

French and EU GDP edged slightly higher, 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively. This was positive news for a politically wounded Union. EU inflation has been softer, drifting back to 1.4%, which is a warning signal to future growth. The problems surrounding the zone is the Catalonia Independence, which threaten European Unity, while Brexit repercussions continue to evolve. Spain has now threatened Catalonian leaders with sedition and rebellion prosecution. The heavy handed approach is perhaps a little too much stick?

The FOMC meeting dominates US market speculation and the naming of the next Fed Chair remains a hot topic of conversation. The Case Shiller Home Price index rose 6%, while Consumer Confidence continued to climb, in line with the string of recent economic data gains. The EUR traded 1.1650, while the GBP pushed back to 1.32570, as the Bank of England remains ahead of the curve.

Australian New Home Sales contracted 6.1%, while the nation remains unsettled due to precarious nature of the political situation, with the Government's majority in question. The AUD drifted below 0.7650, while the NZD is looking to test 0.6800, on the downside.

NZ Business confidence contracted sharply, down 10.1%, which is a real-time economic measure. Employment data released today will reflect historical economic performance. As the 'grand rainbow coalition' establish their agenda, adding flesh to policy bones, historical data will begin to reflect the direction of the economy under the new Government.

J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 31 - NZD stays steady

US equity markets opened softer for the week after rumours of a phased in corporate tax cut. The major political story for the week, was the indictment of a former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort. The charges relate to 10 year old actions and confirms the nature of the Mueller investigation, which has spread far from the original investigation, inferring there was little basis to the Russian collusion.

US Personal Income and Spending was steady, while EU Consumer Confidence remained negative, further confirming the relative economic space the respective zones are in. The EUR holds above 1.1600, while the GBP regained 1.3200, in a challenged single market. Growth remains weak, with German CPI dipping to 1.6% p.a., after the latest measure was 0.0%!

The NZD was steady, trading around 0.6850, while the AUD remains under pressure. The fallout from the loss of the deputy PM, after eligibility issues, has taken the AUD to 0.7650. The loss of a majority in Parliament and continued flagging poll numbers have hit confidence.

The AUD drifted below 0.7650, while the NZD is looking to test 0.6800, on the downside. NZ Business confidence contracted sharply, down 10.1%, which is a real-time economic measure. Employment data released today will reflect historical economic performance. As the 'grand rainbow coalition' establish their agenda, adding flesh to policy bones, historical data will begin to reflect the direction of the economy under the new Government.
The NZD was steady, trading around 0.6850, while the AUD remains under pressure. The fallout from the loss of the deputy PM, after eligibility issues, has taken the AUD to 0.7650. The loss of a majority in Parliament and continued flagging poll numbers have hit confidence.
Posted on 30 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 30 - AUD slides in turmoil

The Australian political situation is in turmoil, with the incumbent Turnbull Liberal Government losing it majority in parliament. The situation is fluid but uncertainty breeds discontent. The AUD has slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD trades around 0.6850, suffering the injustice of a socialist 'Grand Rainbow' coalition.
Posted on 27 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 27 - KIWI drops further

Australian inflation remains challenged, reflecting weak economic growth, while NZ economic conditions are challenged by the prospects of the new socialist coalition Government. The AUD slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD fell to 0.6840, with little on the economic front to excite.
Posted on 26 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 26 - AUD holds up KIWI

Australian CPI was surprisingly weak, falling to 1.8%, from an expected 2% rise! This undercuts any talk of an RBA rate rise and undermines the AUD. The currency tanked, dropping below 0.7700, allowing the NZD to stabilise. The NZD remains vulnerable, trading 0.6860 and only the weakness of the AUD has steadied the cross rate.
Posted on 25 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 25 - KIWI continues to tank

The Grand Rainbow Coalition has a decidedly Socialist tendencies, which will lead to bad outcomes. The KIWI reflects this, collapsing to 0.6870, with very poor prospects. The negatives have not gone unnoticed across the Tasman, with the cross rate falling towards 0.8800 (1.1350), despite the AUD drifting to 0.7770.
Posted on 24 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 24 - Tasman gap widens

The NZD trades at lows, holding around 0.6950, looking extremely vulnerable after the surprise formation of the left-wing Government. The AUD has drifted back to 0.7800, awaiting Consumer Confidence data today, but weakness comes from a stronger reserve.
Posted on 19 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 20 - KIWI plunges on Govt change

NZ finally got a new Government, with the NZ First Party joining with the Labour/Greens, forming the super Rainbow coalition. Markets immediately reacted with the KIWI plunging towards 0.7000! NZ First got four Cabinet posts and the Deputy PM role.
Posted on 18 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 19 - Dow surges again

The AUD trades below 0.7850, while the NZD drifts back towards 0.7100, unsettled by the lack of Government. No Government has yet to be determined, as the soap opera surrounding the formation of Government continues, creating uncertainty which is kryptonite to markets.
Posted on 18 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 18 - Dow hits new high

NZ CPI numbers boosted the NZD back to 0.7200, but the RBNZ ruined that scenario citing static inflationary pressures, prompting the NZD to fall back to 0.7150. The RBA released their minutes, which observed tightening monetary policies in many developed countries, but confirmed 'rates would remain low for some time'! The RBA named threats which allowed the currency to soften and trade 0.7830.
