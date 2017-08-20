Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 17 - NZ Confidence drifts lower

by Collinson FX today at 7:24 amNov 17 - Equity markets rebounded strongly across the globe after some recent weakness. EU CPI was flat, in line with recent data, which green lights extended the ECB's expansive monetary policy. In the US Tax reform is being passed in the House, filling markets with confidence, although the stumbling block for legislation has been the Senate. This is essential to support the rally in markets.US Industrial and Manufacturing Production both showed signs of improvement. Global economies are showing stronger growth prospects while inflation remains benign. The EUR was steady, trading 1.1770, while the GBP approaches 1.3200 after stronger Retail Sales.The AUD holds under 0.7600, but the currency is vulnerable due to political instability, rather than economic.NZ Consumer Confidence drifted lower, reflecting the soft conditions in the NZ political environment, allowing the NZD to slip to 0.6850. Australian Employment numbers were lower, although the headline number improved, from 5.5% to 5.4%. The Labour market remains strong but will not deter the accommodative monetary policy from the RBA.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 16 - NZ House Sales drop



Nov 16 - US Markets are tightening awaiting the outcome of the looming tax legislation due before congress in the next week. The equity rally is dependent on the passage of the tax cuts and failure would cause devastation in the markets. US CPI was lower, 0.1% from 0.5%, while Retail Sales were flat.



This did little for the Dollar, as the EUR surged towards 1.1800, while the GBP traded around 1.3150. Japanese GDP drifted lower, while Industrial Production contracted, spelling from strong recent economic performance. The commodity currencies remain under pressure, with the AUD dropping below 0.7600, amidst the political chaos surrounding Parliament.



NZ House Sales fell 15.8%, following substantial previous losses, revealing confidence issues and Government policy stances in the key sector. The NZD weathered the news, trading below 0.6900, but remains vulnerable.







Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 15 - AUD slides in chaos



Nov 15 - German GDP data came in higher than expected, while CPI inflation data was flat, which confirmed statements from the ECB regarding the economic situation in the EU. Growth is improving, while inflation remains low, which is a desirable position on the surface. The German and EU ZEW Economic Sentiment report reflected the current situation, and this was reflected in the currency.



The EUR jumped to 1.1780, while the GBP traded 1.3170, as CPI data drifted but remains strong enough to encourage tightening monetary policy from the Bank of England. Chinese Retail Sales drifted lower, while Industrial Production was flat, which did little to support commodity prices.



The AUD slipped back towards 0.7600, mired in political chaos, while the NZD drifted back to 0.6850. Japanese GDP numbers and Australian Consumer Confidence data may influence local markets today.







Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 14 - Oz Government under siege



Markets opened the week quietly, with little economic data being released, globally. The focus in Europe fell upon a speech from ECB VP Vitor Constansio, who lauded the actions of the ECB, post-GFC. He pointed out the rising growth and flat inflation citing, a 'broad-based, robust and resilient recovery' but admitted it was not 'self-sustained' and required further accommodative monetary policy.



He must be admired for the optimistic view of an economy that has struggled over the 10 years since the GFC. The EUR traded 1.1650, while the GBP slipped to 1.3120, reflecting a steady reserve. In the US, attention remained on the prospects of tax-reform, which is in the balance.



The AUD drifted to 0.7620, with chaos reigning in Canberra, as the eligibility issue spirals out of control. The Government is under siege and the instability is not inspiring confidence in markets. The NZD slipped back below 0.6900, a reflection of the reserve, rather than any local events.



