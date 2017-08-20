Please select your home edition
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 17 - NZ Confidence drifts lower

by Collinson FX today at 7:24 am
Leopard 3 - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Nov 17 - Equity markets rebounded strongly across the globe after some recent weakness. EU CPI was flat, in line with recent data, which green lights extended the ECB's expansive monetary policy. In the US Tax reform is being passed in the House, filling markets with confidence, although the stumbling block for legislation has been the Senate. This is essential to support the rally in markets.

US Industrial and Manufacturing Production both showed signs of improvement. Global economies are showing stronger growth prospects while inflation remains benign. The EUR was steady, trading 1.1770, while the GBP approaches 1.3200 after stronger Retail Sales.

The AUD holds under 0.7600, but the currency is vulnerable due to political instability, rather than economic.NZ Consumer Confidence drifted lower, reflecting the soft conditions in the NZ political environment, allowing the NZD to slip to 0.6850. Australian Employment numbers were lower, although the headline number improved, from 5.5% to 5.4%. The Labour market remains strong but will not deter the accommodative monetary policy from the RBA.

Maltese Falcon's square - rotating rig Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Maltese Falcon's square - rotating rig Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 16 - NZ House Sales drop

Nov 16 - US Markets are tightening awaiting the outcome of the looming tax legislation due before congress in the next week. The equity rally is dependent on the passage of the tax cuts and failure would cause devastation in the markets. US CPI was lower, 0.1% from 0.5%, while Retail Sales were flat.

This did little for the Dollar, as the EUR surged towards 1.1800, while the GBP traded around 1.3150. Japanese GDP drifted lower, while Industrial Production contracted, spelling from strong recent economic performance. The commodity currencies remain under pressure, with the AUD dropping below 0.7600, amidst the political chaos surrounding Parliament.

NZ House Sales fell 15.8%, following substantial previous losses, revealing confidence issues and Government policy stances in the key sector. The NZD weathered the news, trading below 0.6900, but remains vulnerable.

Highland Fling - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Highland Fling - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 15 - AUD slides in chaos

Nov 15 - German GDP data came in higher than expected, while CPI inflation data was flat, which confirmed statements from the ECB regarding the economic situation in the EU. Growth is improving, while inflation remains low, which is a desirable position on the surface. The German and EU ZEW Economic Sentiment report reflected the current situation, and this was reflected in the currency.

The EUR jumped to 1.1780, while the GBP traded 1.3170, as CPI data drifted but remains strong enough to encourage tightening monetary policy from the Bank of England. Chinese Retail Sales drifted lower, while Industrial Production was flat, which did little to support commodity prices.

The AUD slipped back towards 0.7600, mired in political chaos, while the NZD drifted back to 0.6850. Japanese GDP numbers and Australian Consumer Confidence data may influence local markets today.

Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 14 - Oz Government under siege

Markets opened the week quietly, with little economic data being released, globally. The focus in Europe fell upon a speech from ECB VP Vitor Constansio, who lauded the actions of the ECB, post-GFC. He pointed out the rising growth and flat inflation citing, a 'broad-based, robust and resilient recovery' but admitted it was not 'self-sustained' and required further accommodative monetary policy.

He must be admired for the optimistic view of an economy that has struggled over the 10 years since the GFC. The EUR traded 1.1650, while the GBP slipped to 1.3120, reflecting a steady reserve. In the US, attention remained on the prospects of tax-reform, which is in the balance.

The AUD drifted to 0.7620, with chaos reigning in Canberra, as the eligibility issue spirals out of control. The Government is under siege and the instability is not inspiring confidence in markets. The NZD slipped back below 0.6900, a reflection of the reserve, rather than any local events.

Hyperion tacks - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Hyperion tacks - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 13 - Swamp committed Trump failure

Global equity markets continued to drift lower, as substantial US Tax reform, became less likely. The US congress has diluted any substantial tax reform and is not likely to pass even that. The US Treasury Secretary has warned of a massive correction in markets, if Congress fails to do their job, which is likely. Trump has done all he can, by executive order, but the swamp is committed to his failure.

UK Industrial/Manufacturing Production was strong, in line with recent data releases, despite recent doomsday predictions. The GBP regained 1.3200, while the EUR pushed back to 1.1650, with the reserve suffering under tax reform complications. The NZD failed to hold the recent rally, drifting back to 0.6900, while the AUD traded around 0.7650. Political complications surrounding the 'eligibility issue' threaten the Government in Australia and uncertainty is bad for currencies and equities.

Related Articles

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 14 - Oz Government under siege
The AUD drifted to 0.7620, with chaos reigning in Canberra Markets opened the week quietly, with little economic data being released, globally. The focus in Europe fell upon a speech from ECB VP Vitor Constansio, who lauded the actions of the ECB, post-GFC. He pointed out the rising growth and flat inflation citing, a 'broad-based, robust and resilient recovery'
Posted on 14 Nov Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 10 - US Dollar loses mojo
This allowed the KIWI to push back above 0.6950, but inflation without growth is a dangerous recipe The Dollar lost some mojo, with the GBP rising to 1.3150, while the EUR jumped to 1.1640. The European Commission revised inflation and growth expectations higher within the zone, which assisted the rise in the currency, despite monetary policy remaining slack.
Posted on 10 Nov Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 7- GBP recovers, KIWI holds
AUD trading above 0.7650, while the NZD holds above 0.6900 US markets opened the week on a positive note with M & A activity in the Tech sector. Broadcomm offered to pay $70/share for Qualcomm in the biggest ever tech merger. The number will be in the vicinity of $130 Billion. Trump is in Asia, on an important trade tour, looking to resolve the North Korean crises plaguing Asian allies.
Posted on 7 Nov Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 5-6 Reality revival for NZD
The currency has been under pressure, falling to 0.7640, while the NZD looks to regain 0.6900. Markets were steady, to close the week, after a couple of big announcements in the USA. Republicans tabled their Tax Reform Bill in the House and Trump announced Jay Powell as the new Fed Chair. These were both expected events, but necessary, as expectations remain high.
Posted on 6 Nov Collinson FX Market Commentary - Nov 1 - Business confidence slumps
The AUD drifted below 0.7650, while the NZD is looking to test 0.6800, on the downside. NZ Business confidence contracted sharply, down 10.1%, which is a real-time economic measure. Employment data released today will reflect historical economic performance. As the 'grand rainbow coalition' establish their agenda, adding flesh to policy bones, historical data will begin to reflect the direction of the economy under the new Government.
Posted on 1 Nov Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 31 - NZD stays steady
The NZD was steady, trading around 0.6850, while the AUD remains under pressure. The NZD was steady, trading around 0.6850, while the AUD remains under pressure. The fallout from the loss of the deputy PM, after eligibility issues, has taken the AUD to 0.7650. The loss of a majority in Parliament and continued flagging poll numbers have hit confidence.
Posted on 30 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 30 - AUD slides in turmoil
The AUD has slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD trades around 0.6850 The Australian political situation is in turmoil, with the incumbent Turnbull Liberal Government losing it majority in parliament. The situation is fluid but uncertainty breeds discontent. The AUD has slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD trades around 0.6850, suffering the injustice of a socialist 'Grand Rainbow' coalition.
Posted on 30 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 27 - KIWI drops further
The AUD slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD fell to 0.6840 The AUD slipped back to 0.7650, while the NZD fell to 0.6840, with little on the economic front to excite. Australian inflation remains challenged, reflecting weak economic growth, while NZ economic conditions are challenged by the prospects of the new socialist coalition Government.
Posted on 27 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 26 - AUD holds up KIWI
The NZD remains vulnerable, trading 0.6860 and only the weakness of the AUD has steadied the cross rate. Australian CPI was surprisingly weak, falling to 1.8%, from an expected 2% rise! This undercuts any talk of an RBA rate rise and undermines the AUD. The currency tanked, dropping below 0.7700, allowing the NZD to stabilise. The NZD remains vulnerable, trading 0.6860 and only the weakness of the AUD has steadied the cross rate.
Posted on 26 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 25 - KIWI continues to tank
The cross rate falling towards 0.8800 (1.1350), despite the AUD drifting to 0.7770 The Grand Rainbow Coalition has a decidedly Socialist tendencies, which will lead to bad outcomes. The KIWI reflects this, collapsing to 0.6870, with very poor prospects. The negatives have not gone unnoticed across the Tasman, with the cross rate falling towards 0.8800 (1.1350), despite the AUD drifting to 0.7770.
Posted on 25 Oct
