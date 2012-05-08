Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 9 - Aussies tax banks

by Collinson FX today at 2:14 pmMay 9 - South Korea elected a left wing dove to the Presidency, which may calm a heated situation on the Korean peninsula, but only time will tell. European markets were calm after the predictable election of Macron, with the EUR slipping to 1.0870, while the GBP held 1.2940. German Trade continued to expand, increasing their massive trade surplus, enabled by the single currency.The Australian budget was delivered and changed the focus from a reduction in spending to an expansion of revenue. This is a different approach to the goal of balancing the budget. This is a move away from the ideological 'smaller Government' to expanding tax revenues and avoiding electoral pain. The increase in taxes come from a levy on Banks, increases in the Medicare levy even further taxes on luxuries like tobacco.This is an attempt to solve the fiscal problems without paying an electoral price and will impact. Massive infrastructure spending may stimulate the economy but increases the Government tax revenues will necessarily deprive the private sector and test real growth. The AUD has fallen back to 0.7340, while the NZD slipped below 0.6900, as the reserve recovers.