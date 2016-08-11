Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 25 - KIWI surges past 70c
by Collinson FX today at 11:45 am
Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 25 - KIWI surges past 70c
Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Fed Minutes revealed a cautious plan to slowly unroll the massively overblown balance sheet. There is a plan to reduce the outrageous $4.5 Trillion sitting on the Fed's balance sheet, although not aggressive, which the market welcomed.
Bond yields retreated and equity markets posted modest gains. US House prices posted some gains, while Existing Homes Sales drifted, sending mixed signals from a key leading sector.
The Dollar remained depressed, with the EUR holding 1.1200, while the GBP traded 1.2950. Local markets will digest the NZ Budget, which will likely be an election economic plan, affirming the stronger economy allows delivery. The NZD has surged above 0.7000, supported by a sliding reserve, while the AUD attempts to regain click here
and here
Or for the latest update click here
Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |
Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.marinebusinessworld.com/154055