Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 20-21 - All currencies rise

by Collinson FX today at 11:51 pmUS market continued to regain lost ground post faux-politics in the USA. The heated and sham politics in the US have unsettled markets but Trumps departure for Foreign lands may quiet things for a time!?St Louis Fed President Bullard suggested rates will rise, but questioned the need for urgency, thus impacting bond rates and the Dollar. The EUR pushed through 1.1200, while the GBP broke above 1.3000, despite weak economic confidence in the Eurozone.The weak reserve enabled commodity currencies, with the AUD hitting 0.7450, while the NZD traded above 0.6900 again. Trumps tour will provide Geo-Political points of issue but may calm the domestic politic.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 19 - Pressure off Trump



Markets recovered some of yesterdays lost ground, after an Independent Counsel was appointed to investigate the Russian interference, thereby relieving pressure on Trump.



The obstruction charge, that prompted talk of Trumps impeachment, was also questioned. A tape circulated that Comey denied the Presidents intervention. The Dollar also managed to regain some ground, with the EUR slipping below 1.1100, while the $/Yen traded 111.50. US Leading Indicators came in lower than expected, while the Philly Fed survey spiked higher.



The AUD held above 0.7400, supported by lower unemployment rate (down to 5.7%), while the NZD slipped back below 0.6900. The KIWI lost ground, despite a rise in Consumer Confidence, hit by a rising reserve. Markets would dearly love some calm to resume, in a chaotic political environment, surrounding Washington.







Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 18 - Politics divert markets



US Politics is spilling in to the world of finance. The Dow shed 350 points on the back of the turmoil swirling around Washington. The media are after Trump for sharing secrets with the Russians and obstruction with the FBI investigations.



The Dollar has also suffered the political crises, with the Yen charging under 111.00, while the EUR jumped to 1.1150. European inflation was flat, with the CPI holding below 2%, giving little reason for the single currency to rally so strongly.



The action is predominantly political coming out of Washington. The falling Dollar allowed the NZD jumped back above 0.6900, while the AUD held above 0.7400, despite drifting consumer confidence. Markets have been diverted towards politics until common sense returns.







Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 17 - NZD and AUD all rise



EU GDP was steady and economic sentiment, the ZEW report, came in stronger. UK inflation is beginning to rear its ugly head, as the CPI moved to 2.7% p.a., lending to support to tightening of future monetary policy. This boosted the GBP back above 1.2900, while the EUR breeched 1.1000, as the Dollar retreated.



The NZ Dairy auction continued to improve, supporting a recovery in the currency, pushing the NZD towards 0.6900. US Housing Starts contracted 2.6%, while Building Permits slipped 2.5%, giving little reason for a Dollar rebound.



The AUD also continues to rally, consolidating above 0.7400, after the RBA minutes confirmed little change in monetary policy.



