Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 2 - KIWI bounces back

by Collinson FX on 1 May
European markets were closed for the May Day celebrations and US markets were quiet. US Manufacturing data, in the form of ISM and PMI, was weaker than expected. Trump promises over tax reform and deregulation now have to be instituted, in the form of legislation, which have to be accomplished to cement the market rally. Trump was also about threatening the breakup of big Wall St Banks, which will come with de-regulation, but this will not scare many.

The EUR is trading around 1.0900, while the Yen moves back towards 112.00, reflecting a strong reserve. Speculation over the run-off French elections will cause volatility in markets, while Central Bank action and commentary, will impact this weeks markets. Commodity currencies began the week strongly, with the NZD jumping back above 0.6900, while the AUD trades

