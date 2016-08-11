Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 18 - Politics divert markets

Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Collinson FX today at 1:28 amUS Politics is spilling in to the world of finance. The Dow shed 350 points on the back of the turmoil swirling around Washington. The media are after Trump for sharing secrets with the Russians and obstruction with the FBI investigations.The Dollar has also suffered the political crises, with the Yen charging under 111.00, while the EUR jumped to 1.1150. European inflation was flat, with the CPI holding below 2%, giving little reason for the single currency to rally so strongly.The action is predominantly political coming out of Washington. The falling Dollar allowed the NZD jumped back above 0.6900, while the AUD held above 0.7400, despite drifting consumer confidence. Markets have been diverted towards politics until common sense returns.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 17 - NZD and AUD all rise



EU GDP was steady and economic sentiment, the ZEW report, came in stronger. UK inflation is beginning to rear its ugly head, as the CPI moved to 2.7% p.a., lending to support to tightening of future monetary policy. This boosted the GBP back above 1.2900, while the EUR breeched 1.1000, as the Dollar retreated.



The NZ Dairy auction continued to improve, supporting a recovery in the currency, pushing the NZD towards 0.6900. US Housing Starts contracted 2.6%, while Building Permits slipped 2.5%, giving little reason for a Dollar rebound.



The AUD also continues to rally, consolidating above 0.7400, after the RBA minutes confirmed little change in monetary policy.



