Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 17 - NZD and AUD all rise

by Collinson FX today at 11:52 amEU GDP was steady and economic sentiment, the ZEW report, came in stronger. UK inflation is beginning to rear its ugly head, as the CPI moved to 2.7% p.a., lending to support to tightening of future monetary policy. This boosted the GBP back above 1.2900, while the EUR breeched 1.1000, as the Dollar retreated.The NZ Dairy auction continued to improve, supporting a recovery in the currency, pushing the NZD towards 0.6900. US Housing Starts contracted 2.6%, while Building Permits slipped 2.5%, giving little reason for a Dollar rebound.The AUD also continues to rally, consolidating above 0.7400, after the RBA minutes confirmed little change in monetary policy.