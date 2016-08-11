Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 4

Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 13-14 - Budget imbalance

by Collinson FX today at 2:39 pm
Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 13-14 - Budget imbalance

US Retail Sales were higher, although not as much as expected, while CPI was 2.2%. Inflation is not an issue and Philly Fed representative, Harker, telegraphed at least two more rate rises this year. This is in line with most market projections and thus had little impact on the Dollar.

The EUR traded above 1.0900, after German CPI data and GDP came in steady, although flat. The KIWI (0.6850) has been battered, after the RBNZ indicated accommodative monetary policy would continue for a 'considerable period', killing hopes of interest rate support.

The AUD has been under extreme pressure, but quietly moves back towards 0.7400, post Budget. The Australian Budget signalled a different approach to fiscal balance. The Government has been unable to cut some of the expenditure required, being curtailed in the Senate, while political will has dissipated.

The Government has turned to revenue raising measures, to address the deficit, raising taxes. The expansion of Government necessarily impacts the private sector which is the real source of economic growth.

Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 12 - Banks sit on their hands

The Bank of England and RBNZ both left rates unchanged, as expected, but associated commentaries were negative. The Bank of England continued current accommodative Monetary Policy and indicated a penchant for rises 'assuming a smooth transition Post-Brexit'!

The GBP drifted back to 1.2890, after a recent bull run, with markets reflecting obstacles for a trouble-free Brexit. The RBNZ had recognised improving global economic conditions, but noted weaker NZ GDP, in the final quarter of 2016. The outlook was positive with support from stimulative Monetary Policy. This projects loose monetary conditions for a considerable time.

The NZD dropped a big figure, to 0.6828, but recovered overnight to settle around 0.6850. The AUD remained vulnerable, trading 0.7370, adjusted to the new post-budget economic environment. The Government has turned to raising revenue, rather than curbing expenditure, to cure the deficit. This is for short term electoral gain and contradicts conservative economic theory. The expansion of tax revenues, thus Government, necessarily attacks the private sector and growth.

Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 11 - Inaction expected from RBNZ

Markets were quiet overnight with US markets dominated by the talk of the sacking of the Chief of the FBI. Trump sacked FBI Director Comey, which was a shock to most, because of the timing and not the reason. The Dollar drifted, with the EUR trading 1.0850, while the GBP held above 1.2900. Chinese CPI was slightly higher than expected and commodity prices were steady.

The Bank of England and the RBNZ are both due to announce rate decisions, although in different circumstances, but outcomes will be similar. The Bank of England has seen a strong rally, in recent times, although the looming election will ensure inaction. The RBNZ has no such pressing political issue although inaction is also expected.

The associated commentary will reveal the thoughts of the Central Bank on the state of the NZ economy and required monetary policy needed to compliment stability. The NZD was stronger, in anticipation, rallying back above 0.6900. The AUD has crept back to 0.7350, post the 'Budget', which has become a political event.

Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz



Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 9 - Aussies tax banks

May 9 - South Korea elected a left wing dove to the Presidency, which may calm a heated situation on the Korean peninsula, but only time will tell. European markets were calm after the predictable election of Macron, with the EUR slipping to 1.0870, while the GBP held 1.2940. German Trade continued to expand, increasing their massive trade surplus, enabled by the single currency.

The Australian budget was delivered and changed the focus from a reduction in spending to an expansion of revenue. This is a different approach to the goal of balancing the budget. This is a move away from the ideological 'smaller Government' to expanding tax revenues and avoiding electoral pain. The increase in taxes come from a levy on Banks, increases in the Medicare levy even further taxes on luxuries like tobacco.

This is an attempt to solve the fiscal problems without paying an electoral price and will impact. Massive infrastructure spending may stimulate the economy but increases the Government tax revenues will necessarily deprive the private sector and test real growth. The AUD has fallen back to 0.7340, while the NZD slipped below 0.6900, as the reserve recovers.

Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 8 - A President with no Party

May 8 - European markets drifted lower, following the election of the centrist, Macron. The reality of governing now becomes the question in France. Macron has no established political party, therefore no parliamentary party, to run Government. He has parliamentary elections to elect some legislators but will need to form alliances with both the established parties to rule effectively.

The EUR dropped to 1.0925, with more downside on the horizon, while the Yen hit 113.00! Australian Building Approvals plunged 13.4%, nearly 20% annualised, placing downward pressure on the currency. The Dollar posted gains pushing the AUD below 0.7400, while the NZD doggedly held on to 0.6900. Chinese trade data was strong supporting commodity demand while global growth and inflation will influence this weeks click here and here Or for the latest update click here

Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |

Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site

Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Aug 10 - NZD does a weird rally
he AUD breaching 0.7700, while the NZD moves towards 0.7200. The NZD is rallying ahead of the RBNZ interest rate decision which confounds many as a cut in interest rates is expected. The rate is expected to be cut by to 2%, but this may be too little, too late. The RBA cut rates and the currency has rebounded strongly as interest differentials still prove attractive.
Posted on 11 Aug 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 11 - A Canary in the Mineshaft
Commodity currency gains were undermined on Fridays trade, AUD falling back to 0.7380, while the NZD fell to 0.7050! The RBNZ had a bad case of inertia, fuelling rallies in the currency, but the macro picture remains the underlying power. Take note of global bond markets, which are the canary in the mineshaft, with 10 year Bond around zero and the 10 year Japanese bond negative!
Posted on 11 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 10 - Kiwi in hot pursuit of AUD
The RBNZ left rates unchanged with an ease bias remaining. The KIWI surged on the news, to record highs for the year The NZD jumped a big figure on the news, to trade 0.7130, consolidating in global markets overnight. There were gains against most of the cross rates, while the AUD managed to trade 0.7440, only incremental higher.
Posted on 11 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 9 - Kiwi chasing down AUD
The AUD pushed up to 0.7470, while the NZD broke above the big, big figure of 0.7000! The KIWI moved north despite weaker local manufacturing data and ahead of the RBNZ rate decision. The Central Bank will be sorely tempted to combat the rising currency with rate cuts, but will probably rely on rhetoric and the forlorn hope of a US rate hike.
Posted on 10 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 8 - Antipodean storm surge
The NZD has also been dragged along by antipodean confidence, moving to 0.6950, encouraged by a falling reserve. The RBA left rates unchanged, despite temptation, with a neutral bias. The surging currency, rising to 0.7450, is being put in the hands of a Fed rate rise. The NZD has also been dragged along by antipodean confidence, moving to 0.6950, encouraged by a falling reserve.
Posted on 8 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 4 - Low jobs cripples USD
AUD spiked to 0.7360, while the NZD hit 0.6950! Non Farm Payroll added 38,000 jobs, which is the worst in more than 5 years, but the Unemployment number fell to 4.7%!? The commodity currencies took full advantage of the crippled Dollar, with the AUD spiking to 0.7360, while the NZD hit 0.6950!
Posted on 6 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 2 - AUD give up gains
The AUD gave up much of the previous days gains, falling to 0.7220, after falling Retail Sales contradicted GDP numbers The AUD gave up much of the previous days gains, falling to 0.7220, after falling Retail Sales contradicted GDP numbers. The NZD tested 0.6800, on the downside, hit by negative sentiment rather than any economic event. All eyes remain on the Non Farm Payrolls in the US tonight.
Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 1 - AUD regains some mojo
The AUD regained some mojo, pushing back to 0.7225, after a jump in export data. The NZD surged towards 0.6750, after a jump in Building Permits, but little should be read into housing data. The Australian story is more positive but it is all relative! It is performing better than most other OECD countries, but has serious fiscal and monetary issues, due to political incompetence.
Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 31 - All quiet on Memorial Day
Markets were quiet, as the US celebrated the Memorial Day holiday, taking a long weekend along with the UK. Commodity currencies traded in a range, with the NZD testing 0.6700, while the AUD failed to regain 0.7200. Further rate cuts by the RBA or RBNZ seem unlikely considering the pending threats to raise rates by the Fed. Central Banks remain the major driver of equity and currency markets, although economic data will influence daily moves, as will be seen for the remainder of the week.
Posted on 31 May 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 28 - US to raise interest rates?
Yellen confirmed that it would 'probably be appropriate' to raise interest rates in the near future with a proviso! The Dollar did stage a recovery, as the EUR moved to 1.1110, while the JPY broke back to 110.30. The rise in the reserve was reflected in the commodity currencies, with the AUD falling below 0.7200, while the NZD tests 0.6700 to the downside. The coming week provides an avalanche of economic data which will probably provide cover for the Fed!
Posted on 30 May 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy