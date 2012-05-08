Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 9 - KIWI falls further

by Collinson FX today at 11:12 amChinese Trade data deteriorated, with a contraction in Exports, while Imports spiked. The reversal in the trade position comes at a convenient time, with trade imbalance becoming a huge issue, but does surprise many pundits. The other big economic data release overnight was the ADP employment report from the States.The ADP added 298,000 private sector jobs, a massive surge from the expected 185,000, adding further pressure to the US yield curve. This has supported the bull run the Dollar has been enjoying, with the GBP falling to 1.2150, while the Yen traded 114.50. Commodity currencies were inflated prior to recent rallies in the USD, thus the impact on the KIWI has been substantial, falling to calendar year lows.The NZD is now testing 0.6900, on the downside, while the AUD has been less vulnerable. Rising commodity prices has provided cover for the AUD, although the driving reserve finally prevailed, with the AUD falling back to 0.7525. Look at the ECB rate decision and further US employment data to drive the currencies.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 8 - AUD waltzes away from KIWI



US Markets were quiet, with no major economic data releases, while digesting the new Republican Healthcare bill. EU GDP was flat, while Factory Orders plunged, giving little impetus to the maligned currency.



The EUR traded by 1.0550, while the Yen jumped to 114.00, ahead of a slew of local economic data releases. The NZ Dairy Auction was quiet and the KIWI consolidated below 0.7000, while the AUD jumped back above 0.7600.



The RBA left rates unchanged, as expected, giving some heart to the currency despite a rising reserve. Look out for Chinese and Japanese economic data releases to drive local markets.



