Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 8 - AUD waltzes away from KIWI

by Collinson FX today at 11:45 amUS Markets were quiet, with no major economic data releases, while digesting the new Republican Healthcare bill. EU GDP was flat, while Factory Orders plunged, giving little impetus to the maligned currency.The EUR traded by 1.0550, while the Yen jumped to 114.00, ahead of a slew of local economic data releases. The NZ Dairy Auction was quiet and the KIWI consolidated below 0.7000, while the AUD jumped back above 0.7600.The RBA left rates unchanged, as expected, giving some heart to the currency despite a rising reserve. Look out for Chinese and Japanese economic data releases to drive local markets.