Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 31 - Brits get Brexit stick out

Laser Radial - Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta - Day 1 Richard Gladwell Laser Radial - Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta - Day 1 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

by Collinson FX today at 1:21 pmFX MarketEU officials insist that the Brexit negotiations are completed before future relationships are defined. The threats to the British relationship with the European Union is an act of defiance and offers deterrent to any other nations considering defection. The British have replied that security will be inherently linked to future trade agreements. This is the big stick that the UK wields, being the big boy in the EU on defence, as other members have neglected their military.The U.K. remains a major trading partner with many members, including Germany, so self interest should dictate sensible solutions. The GBP reflected this, moving back towards 1.2500, while the EUR slipped back below 1.0700. German inflation contracted, with CPI falling to 1.6%, signalling continued QE from the ECB.The Dollar recovery was reflected in the Yen which moved back to 111.50. Oil moved back above $50/barrel but steady commodity prices failed to halt the impact of the rising reserve. The NZD is testing the big figure of 0.7000, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7650, awaiting confirmation of US Dollar recovery.FX MarketMar 30 - The Brexit trigger was formally signed and presented to the EU. This has been the most important event in Europe and the UK in many years and has dramatically impacted equity and currency markets. The event itself was much anticipated but had little impact on markets. The massive speculation has had time to play out and now the actual terms of the divorce are being negotiated.The GBP remained steady around 1.2420, while the EUR continued to give ground, trading at 1.0750. US Pending Home Sales jumped 5.5%, confirming previous housing data, boosting the leading sector. Commodities remained steady and the associated currencies showed resilience. The NZD consolidated above 0.7000, while the AUD pushed north of 0.7650, despite a firm reserve.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 29 - Consumer confidence up in US



Mar 29 - US Consumer Confidence surged to 125.6, from 116.1, inspiring equities to wipe out much of the recent losses. The S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index also jumped 5.9%, booking strong gains in this important leading sector, allowing market sentiment to recover.



The Healthcare debacle now in the rear-vision mirror, allowed the focus to turn to Tax reforms, deregulation and infrastructure. The Dollar regained some lost ground, with the EUR slipping back to 1.0800, while the GBP drifted to 1.2450. Commodity demand was solid, supporting associated currencies, despite a rising reserve.



The AUD regained 0.7630, while the NZD held 0.7000, awaiting leads from international markets. Brexit talks begin and this will impact the GBP while the US legislative process comes under the microscope.



