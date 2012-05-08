Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 30 - Brexit Day comes and goes

by Collinson FX today at 11:24 amMar 30 - The Brexit trigger was formally signed and presented to the EU. This has been the most important event in Europe and the UK in many years and has dramatically impacted equity and currency markets. The event itself was much anticipated but had little impact on markets. The massive speculation has had time to play out and now the actual terms of the divorce are being negotiated.The GBP remained steady around 1.2420, while the EUR continued to give ground, trading at 1.0750. US Pending Home Sales jumped 5.5%, confirming previous housing data, boosting the leading sector. Commodities remained steady and the associated currencies showed resilience. The NZD consolidated above 0.7000, while the AUD pushed north of 0.7650, despite a firm reserve.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 29 - Consumer confidence up in US



Mar 29 - US Consumer Confidence surged to 125.6, from 116.1, inspiring equities to wipe out much of the recent losses. The S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index also jumped 5.9%, booking strong gains in this important leading sector, allowing market sentiment to recover.



The Healthcare debacle now in the rear-vision mirror, allowed the focus to turn to Tax reforms, deregulation and infrastructure. The Dollar regained some lost ground, with the EUR slipping back to 1.0800, while the GBP drifted to 1.2450. Commodity demand was solid, supporting associated currencies, despite a rising reserve.



The AUD regained 0.7630, while the NZD held 0.7000, awaiting leads from international markets. Brexit talks begin and this will impact the GBP while the US legislative process comes under the microscope.



