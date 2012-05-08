Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 23 - NZD rallies against trend

by Collinson FX today at 7:39 pmA terror attack on the British House of Parliament overwhelmed the news, with a four people dead, so far. Markets drifted lower, but remained calm, despite events.US House Prices were flat, while Existing Home Sales contracted 3.7%, giving little to inspire markets.Concerns remain over the first major legislation and the passage through Congress, with 'Trumpcare' up for a vote later tonight. This is the pre-requisite to tax reform and much of the agenda that has supported the rally in market confidence. The EUR held above 1.0800, while the Yen dropped below 111.00, as the Dollar answers some questions.Commodities continued to lose ground and the AUD suffered, falling below 0.7700, while the NZD bucked the trend. The NZ Dairy Auction was surprisingly bullish, paving the way for a rally in the currency, pushing up to 0.7050. The RBNZ will announce the rate decision this morning, with no movement expected, although rhetoric is likely to impact. Commentary on the NZ economy and the Central Banks attitude towards monetary policy will drive the local currency.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 22 - GBP slips on Brexit news



Equities staged a dramatic reversal of fortune, with the DOW shedding over 200 points, casting a negative pall over markets. Investors were nervous about the prospects of the Trump administrations pro-growth policies progress through Congress. The healthcare reform was due in the House on Thursday, and this is a pre-requisite to Tax reform.



Oil prices resumed their downward moves, reflecting commodity prices, in general. This did not assist the associated currencies, with the NZD drifting to 0.7020, while the RBA impacted the AUD. The RBA minutes revealed concerns over the growing real estate bubble and weak wage growth, but it was the commentary on the US Dollar that hit the currency. The AUD fell below 0.7700, after the Bank observed the Feds 'rate rise policy', would impact negatively on the local currency.



The GBP jumped to 1.2480, supported by the certainty of a Brexit trigger data and stronger CPI numbers supporting growth. The EUR also jumped to 1.0800, as polls calmed fears that LePen would rise to the Presidency, which would threaten the single currency. Political developments in the US and Europe weigh heavily on markets, while commodity prices and economic data remain a daily influence, driving direction.



