Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 22 - DOW drops 200 points

29er - Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta - Day 1 Richard Gladwell 29er - Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta - Day 1 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Collinson FX on 21 MarEquities staged a dramatic reversal of fortune, with the DOW shedding over 200 points, casting a negative pall over markets. Investors were nervous about the prospects of the Trump administrations pro-growth policies progress through Congress. The healthcare reform was due in the House on Thursday, and this is a pre-requisite to Tax reform.Oil prices resumed their downward moves, reflecting commodity prices, in general. This did not assist the associated currencies, with the NZD drifting to 0.7020, while the RBA impacted the AUD. The RBA minutes revealed concerns over the growing real estate bubble and weak wage growth, but it was the commentary on the US Dollar that hit the currency. The AUD fell below 0.7700, after the Bank observed the Feds 'rate rise policy', would impact negatively on the local currency.The GBP jumped to 1.2480, supported by the certainty of a Brexit trigger data and stronger CPI numbers supporting growth. The EUR also jumped to 1.0800, as polls calmed fears that LePen would rise to the Presidency, which would threaten the single currency. Political developments in the US and Europe weigh heavily on markets, while commodity prices and economic data remain a daily influence, driving direction.