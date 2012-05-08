Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 2 - US Interest rate rise likely

by Collinson FX today at 10:34 amMar 2 - Markets surged overnight, with the successful Trump address of both houses of congress, as the DOW surged over 300 points. The massive rally in equities, to new record breaking levels, was also supported by a rally in the Dollar. The Yen moved all the way to 113.50, while the EUR slipped back to 1.0550, despite some stronger than expected German inflation data.Trump's speech was roundly endorsed and confirmed deregulation, tax reform and healthcare measures. Fed President Dudley was very hawkish, in his media commentary, raising the odds of an interest rate rise in March. The rising reserve hit the KIWI, which fell back to 0.7100, while the AUD traded 0.7670. The relative strength of the AUD was sustained by a stronger than expected GDP number.The December quarter jumped 1.1% (2.2% p.a.), correcting the surprise contraction in the previous quarter, reflecting stronger economic performance and rising commodity prices. Confidence in the US markets is surging and is being translated in economic data. The Trump rally continues!



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 1 - USD expected to rise



US markets await the Trump address of both Congressional institutions, all the while economic indicators welcome his policies, with the Chicago Purchasing Manager and the Richmond Fed Index both bullish. US GDP was static, around 2.0%, but this historical measure will likely improve.



European economic data remains negative, but the rising tide lifts all boats, giving the US the lead role. The EUR trades around 1.0600, while the Yen pushed below 112.00, but the Dollar is likely to reflect positive sentiment from the Trump address of Congress.



NZ Trade data was flat, with a rise in both Exports and Imports, but a stronger KIWI has not improved the terms of trade. The NZD held above 0.7200, while the AUD floundered below 0.7700, mired in a political quagmire. All eyes remain focused on the Presidents address of Congress.



