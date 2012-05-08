Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 15 - Oil prices drop

by Collinson FX today at 1:01 pmMar 15 - Oil Prices hit the headlines overnight, falling to $47.70, hitting energy companies and dragging equities lower. The lower prices are a direct result of oversupply, with global stocks rising, as production does not inhibit. Equities were not assisted with the prospect of rising interest rates, as the FOMC sat down for their two day meeting, with high expectations.The rate rise will come and the frequency and amount of further rises will determine the ferocity of the Dollars bull run. This has continued to strengthen the Dollar, with the EUR slipping to 1.0600, while the GBP retreated to 1.2150. The EUR was not assisted by very weak ZEW reports from Germany and the EU, while the German CPI was flat and EU Industrial Production contracted.Markets now await the Feds announcement tonight, with the commentary becoming hugely important, to determine reserve strength. The AUD held above 0.7550, while the NZD consolidated above 0.6900, keenly awaiting the determinations on US Monetary Policy. A simple rate rise may be treated as 'Sell the rumour, buy the fact' but the Fed's rhetoric will determine enthusiasm for the Dollar.