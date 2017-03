Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 14 - Big week ahead

Markets were steady on what could develop into a huge week for currencies. This coming week the UK look to trigger article 50, the 'Brexit' clause, which will impact the GBP. The Dutch go to the elections and a strong showing of the anti-EU parties could adversely impact the EUR, both short term and fundamentally.The other event impacting markets is the two day meeting of FOMC, which is likely to embark on a rate rise program, adding to yields and boosting the Dollar! Markets will be nervous with anticipation, which has the potential to drive big moves, although all outcomes are predictable.The EUR drifted back to 1.0650, while the GBP gathered momentum, trading up to 1.2250. Commodity currencies are completely open to reserve trading, with the AUD back below 0.7600, while the NZD has regained 0.6900. Rising yields should deliver a stronger Dollar although the GBP has potential to surprise while much of these moves are