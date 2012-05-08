Collinson FX Market Commentary - Mar 1 - USD expected to rise

by Collinson FX today at 1:13 pmUS markets await the Trump address of both Congressional institutions, all the while economic indicators welcome his policies, with the Chicago Purchasing Manager and the Richmond Fed Index both bullish. US GDP was static, around 2.0%, but this historical measure will likely improve.European economic data remains negative, but the rising tide lifts all boats, giving the US the lead role. The EUR trades around 1.0600, while the Yen pushed below 112.00, but the Dollar is likely to reflect positive sentiment from the Trump address of Congress.NZ Trade data was flat, with a rise in both Exports and Imports, but a stronger KIWI has not improved the terms of trade. The NZD held above 0.7200, while the AUD floundered below 0.7700, mired in a political quagmire. All eyes remain focused on the Presidents address of Congress.