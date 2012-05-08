Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 8 - All eye on Brits
by Collinson FX today at 8:12 am
Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 8 - All eye on Brits
Markets await key triggers overnight, with the UK elections and the ECB rate decision. The UK election has the potential to become the greatest market mover. The polls have been tightening, as the election draws near, although the recent past would advise ignorance.
The Tories should win easily, apart from gains in high diversity populous areas, allowing the currency to resume the recent recovery. The ECB will review interest rates and are expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying commentary should reflect the economic recovery, although Bundesbank pressure may impact associated commentary, thereby testing future QE?
The EUR traded 1.1250, while the GBP pushed up to 1.2950, reflecting the status quo. The world record for continuous growth in GDP was set by the Australian economy, growing 0.3%, in line with expectations. The news was a boon for the currency, which jumped to trade around 0.7550, while the KIWI resisted 0.7200. All eyes remain on the UK election.
Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 6 - NZD tries 72c
Markets were steady overnight with the Dollar and equities drifting. The ECB rate decision is expected to continue QE but may signal a change in attitude. The associated commentary may indicate the Central Bank may begin to recognise stronger economic conditions and accede to the Bundesbank's demands.
The UK election on Thursday has heated up the tin roof for the cat, with polls unexpectedly tightening, after what was expected to be a landslide victory for the Conservatives. An election climate dominated by terror and immigration, has taken the focus off the economy, while Brexit looms large. The Tories should win, with Labour only likely to perform well in high diversity areas, such as London.
The GBP traded around 1.2900, while the EUR hit 1.1270, preparing for volatility. The Yen has been a major beneficiary of safety plays, moving to 109.40, free of major controversy. The RBA left the rates unchanged, as expected, allowing the AUD to push through 0.7500. The NZD tested 0.7200, continuing the march upwards, supported by higher commodity prices and a positive Dairy click here and here Or for the latest update click here
