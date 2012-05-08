Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 8 - All eye on Brits

by Collinson FX today at 8:12 amMarkets await key triggers overnight, with the UK elections and the ECB rate decision. The UK election has the potential to become the greatest market mover. The polls have been tightening, as the election draws near, although the recent past would advise ignorance.The Tories should win easily, apart from gains in high diversity populous areas, allowing the currency to resume the recent recovery. The ECB will review interest rates and are expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying commentary should reflect the economic recovery, although Bundesbank pressure may impact associated commentary, thereby testing future QE?The EUR traded 1.1250, while the GBP pushed up to 1.2950, reflecting the status quo. The world record for continuous growth in GDP was set by the Australian economy, growing 0.3%, in line with expectations. The news was a boon for the currency, which jumped to trade around 0.7550, while the KIWI resisted 0.7200. All eyes remain on the UK election.