Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 27 - EURO jumps overnight

by Collinson FX today at 2:00 amThe EURO was the big mover overnight, boosted by a bullish outlook from ECB President Draghi, who outlined a 'strengthening and broadening recovery in the zone' . He reiterated his position on extremely loose monetary policy, confirming it would continue, but signalled he would adjust as necessary.The EUR spiked to 1.1325, with the threat to QE, dragging the GBP toward 1.2800. US Consumer Confidence rose, while S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index improved 5.5%, in line with other recent positive housing data. Yellen is due to make a public address today, so there may be some push back on the EUR.Commodity currencies remain in cruise control, with the AUD below 0.7600, while the NZD failed to bust 0.7300. With light global economic data releases markets are concentrating on Central Bank speculation.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 23 - KIWI overvalued



The markets closed a quiet week meekly after disappointing PMI data from the EU.



The EU Manufacturing and Services PMI both drifted lower. Recent data has been negative after what looked like a building recovery. US PMI was also lower and these weak numbers provide a reason for flagging energy demand and associated prices.



The EUR approaches 1.1200, while the GBP moved back to 1.2725, reflecting a softer Dollar. Commodity prices have been weak, but the drifting reserve, enabled the AUD to trade 0.7570.



The fallout from the RBNZ meeting continues with the KIWI heading towards 0.7300!



The currency is overvalued as headline economic data camouflages the underlying problems. The economy is underpinned by immigration and heavily dependent on traditional primary exports.



