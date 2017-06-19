Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 23 - KIWI overvalued

by Collinson FX on 23 JunThe markets closed a quiet week meekly after disappointing PMI data from the EU.The EU Manufacturing and Services PMI both drifted lower. Recent data has been negative after what looked like a building recovery. US PMI was also lower and these weak numbers provide a reason for flagging energy demand and associated prices.The EUR approaches 1.1200, while the GBP moved back to 1.2725, reflecting a softer Dollar. Commodity prices have been weak, but the drifting reserve, enabled the AUD to trade 0.7570.The fallout from the RBNZ meeting continues with the KIWI heading towards 0.7300!The currency is overvalued as headline economic data camouflages the underlying problems. The economy is underpinned by immigration and heavily dependent on traditional primary exports.