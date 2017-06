Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 20 - Fresh start in Europe

The French Parliamentary elections confirmed a majority for the new President. Macron has been a revelation with a new political party sweeping aside the traditional left and right parties.A fresh start in Europe has allowed markets some optimism and equities gained ground. In the US, New York Fed President Dudley, had a positive view of the US economy. He talked up growth prospects and the return to normal monetary policy. This supported the Dollar, with the EUR slipping back to 1.1150, while the GBP drifted to 1.2730.Australian New Vehicle Sales were positive but the rising reserve pushed the AUD below 0.7600, while the NZD settled just above 0.7200. Local markets will be keenly awaiting the release of the RBA minutes and the Central Banks view of current economic