by Collinson FX today at 2:50 am
Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 2 - Trump plays to the gallery

Trump withdraws from the Paris Climate agreement and US markets loved it! Great news for the US economy and the energy sector allowing equities and the Dollar to rally strongly. Trump elaborated on the agreement, pointing out the damage it does to the US economy, while pointing out the Chinese and Indian economies have a free-for-all.

The agreement is an economic equalizer, favouring expanding economies and hammering advanced economies. Socialism on a truly macro scale. The Dollar rallied, with the EUR slipping back to 1.1200, while the JPY traded 111.30. The GBP slipped below 1.2900, dominated by polls, as they tighten approaching election day.

The US ADP Jobs number was better than expected, a harbinger for Non Farm Payrolls, boosting economic confidence. The Climate Change developments should assist commodity prices but a rising reserve pushed the associated currencies. The NZD slipped back to 0.7050, while the AUD continued to unwind, falling below 0.7400. Look towards tonight Non Farm Payrolls numbers to close the week!

Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 1 - NZD looking for a new home

European Employment was static and inflation data lost pressure. EU CPI drifted lower, contradicting recent growth prospects, further adding to ECB continued QE status quo.

The ECB President has reiterated that monetary policy will remain extremely accommodative and this lends substance to that expectation. This did not stop the EUR regaining 1.1200, as the US Dollar drifted, with further rate rises by the Fed under question. The GBP is reacting to the polls, as the election approaches, with the latest poll suggested a strong Tory lead.

The NZD is building technical resistance at 0.7100, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7425, unaided by weaker commodity prices. There has been a slew of global economic data, but most in line with expectations, so a surprising number or a Geo-Political event may be needed to spark the

Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 1 - NZD looking for a new home
The NZD is building technical resistance at 0.7100, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7425 The NZD is building technical resistance at 0.7100, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7425, unaided by weaker commodity prices. There has been a slew of global economic data, but most in line with expectations, so a surprising number or a Geo-Political event may be needed to spark the stalemate.
Posted on 1 Jun Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 26 - KIWI goes higher
The NZD pushed above 0.7050, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7440 The only currency unaffected by the rally in the reserve was the KIWI!? The strong fiscal position, demonstrated by the Budget, has given the local currency legs. The NZD pushed above 0.7050, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7440, as a contrast between disparate fiscal positions are drawn.
Posted on 27 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 25 - KIWI surges past 70c
The NZD has surged above 0.7000, supported by a sliding reserve, while the AUD attempts to regain 0.7500. The Dollar remained depressed, with the EUR holding 1.1200, while the GBP traded 1.2950. Local markets will digest the NZ Budget, which will likely be an election economic plan, affirming the stronger economy allows delivery. The NZD has surged above 0.7000, supported by a sliding reserve, while the AUD attempts to regain 0.7500.
Posted on 25 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 20-21 - All currencies rise
AUD hitting 0.7450, while the NZD traded above 0.6900 again. The EUR pushed through 1.1200, while the GBP broke above 1.3000, despite weak economic confidence in the Eurozone. The weak reserve enabled commodity currencies, with the AUD hitting 0.7450, while the NZD traded above 0.6900 again. Trumps tour will provide Geo-Political points of issue but may calm the domestic politic.
Posted on 22 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 19 - Pressure off Trump
The AUD held above 0.7400, supported by lower unemployment rate (down to 5.7%), while the NZD slipped back below 0.6900. Markets recovered some of yesterdays lost ground, after an Independent Counsel was appointed to investigate the Russian interference, thereby relieving pressure on Trump. The obstruction charge, that prompted talk of Trumps impeachment, was also questioned. A tape circulated that Comey denied the Presidents intervention.
Posted on 19 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 17 - NZD and AUD all rise
The AUD also continues to rally, consolidating above 0.7400, after the RBA minutes confirmed little change in monetary p The NZ Dairy auction continued to improve, supporting a recovery in the currency, pushing the NZD towards 0.6900. US Housing Starts contracted 2.6%, while Building Permits slipped 2.5%, giving little reason for a Dollar rebound. The AUD also continues to rally, consolidating above 0.7400, after the RBA minutes confirmed little change in monetary policy.
Posted on 17 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 15 - Oil surges after Price Fix
The AUD broke back above 0.7400, in to some clear air, while the NZD held above 0.7850. Oil surged back towards $50/barrel, after Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a deal on limiting supply, looking to push the price up to a higher trading band. US equity markets jumped and the Dollar slipped lower.
Posted on 16 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 13-14 - Budget imbalance
The KIWI (0.6850) has been battered, after the RBNZ indicated accommodative monetary policy would continue The AUD has been under extreme pressure, but quietly moves back towards 0.7400, post Budget. The Australian Budget signalled a different approach to fiscal balance. The Government has been unable to cut some of the expenditure required, being curtailed in the Senate, while political will has dissipated.
Posted on 15 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 12 - Banks sit on their hands
The NZD dropped a big figure, to 0.6828, but recovered overnight to settle around 0.6850 The Bank of England and RBNZ both left rates unchanged, as expected, but associated commentaries were negative. The Bank of England continued current accommodative Monetary Policy and indicated a penchant for rises 'assuming a smooth transition Post-Brexit'! The GBP drifted back to 1.2890, after a recent bull run
Posted on 11 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 9 - Aussies tax banks
The AUD has fallen back to 0.7340, while the NZD slipped below 0.6900, as the reserve recovers. The Australian budget was delivered and changed the focus from a reduction in spending to an expansion of revenue. This is a different approach to the goal of balancing the budget. This is a move away from the ideological 'smaller Government' to expanding tax revenues and avoiding electoral pain.
Posted on 10 May
