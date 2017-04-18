Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 12 - Market absorbs election

by Collinson FX today at 7:56 am
Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 12 - Market absorbs election

Markets were calm after major events passed without the sky falling in. The UK election was a surprise and resulted in the a hung Parliament, although May has formed an alliance with Northern Ireland Unionists to form a majority, thereby avoiding total disaster.

The GBP fell more than two big figures, as the election unravelled for the Conservatives, but slowly recovered as markets digested the repercussions. A Government will be formed but leadership 'may' change in the near future!?

In the US, attention was focused on the former Director of the FBI, Comey. He testified in front of Congress and there were no major surprises or revelations.

The coming week will be highlighted by the meeting of the FOMC and the Bank of England. Add to that Inflation, Employment and Retail Sales and we have plenty of potential market movers.

Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 8 - All eyes on Brits

Markets await key triggers overnight, with the UK elections and the ECB rate decision. The UK election has the potential to become the greatest market mover. The polls have been tightening, as the election draws near, although the recent past would advise ignorance.

The Tories should win easily, apart from gains in high diversity populous areas, allowing the currency to resume the recent recovery. The ECB will review interest rates and are expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying commentary should reflect the economic recovery, although Bundesbank pressure may impact associated commentary, thereby testing future QE?

The EUR traded 1.1250, while the GBP pushed up to 1.2950, reflecting the status quo. The world record for continuous growth in GDP was set by the Australian economy, growing 0.3%, in line with expectations. The news was a boon for the currency, which jumped to trade around 0.7550, while the KIWI resisted 0.7200. All eyes remain on the UK election.

Sean Herbert crosses the finish line to win the final race and win the 2017 Starling National Championship - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Sean Herbert crosses the finish line to win the final race and win the 2017 Starling National Championship - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 6 - NZD tries 72c

Markets were steady overnight with the Dollar and equities drifting. The ECB rate decision is expected to continue QE but may signal a change in attitude. The associated commentary may indicate the Central Bank may begin to recognise stronger economic conditions and accede to the Bundesbank's demands.

The UK election on Thursday has heated up the tin roof for the cat, with polls unexpectedly tightening, after what was expected to be a landslide victory for the Conservatives. An election climate dominated by terror and immigration, has taken the focus off the economy, while Brexit looms large. The Tories should win, with Labour only likely to perform well in high diversity areas, such as London.

The GBP traded around 1.2900, while the EUR hit 1.1270, preparing for volatility. The Yen has been a major beneficiary of safety plays, moving to 109.40, free of major controversy. The RBA left the rates unchanged, as expected, allowing the AUD to push through 0.7500. The NZD tested 0.7200, continuing the march upwards, supported by higher commodity prices and a positive Dairy click here and here Or for the latest update click here

Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |

Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 8 - All eyes on Brits
AUD jumped to trade around 0.7550, while the KIWI resisted 0.7200. All eyes remain on the UK election. The world record for continuous growth in GDP was set by the Australian economy, growing 0.3%, in line with expectations. The news was a boon for the currency, which jumped to trade around 0.7550, while the KIWI resisted 0.7200. All eyes remain on the UK election.
Posted on 8 Jun Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 6 - NZD tries 72c
the AUD to push through 0.7500. The NZD tested 0.7200 Markets were steady overnight with the Dollar and equities drifting. The ECB rate decision is expected to continue QE but may signal a change in attitude. The associated commentary may indicate the Central Bank may begin to recognise stronger economic conditions and accede to the Bundesbank's demands.
Posted on 7 Jun Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 3 - Brit Election Race fears
The Dollar did suffer the latest jobs data, with the EUR pushing back towards 1.1300 The Dollar did suffer the latest jobs data, with the EUR pushing back towards 1.1300, while the JPY hit 110.40. The GBP will continue to track the pending election polls, holding below 1.2900, as the race tightens. It would be a massive upset in the Labour party upset the Tories, on a Brexit scale, which would collapse the currency
Posted on 4 Jun Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 2 - Trump plays to the gallery
The NZD slipped back to 0.7050, while the AUD continued to unwind, falling below 0.7400 Trump withdraws from the Paris Climate agreement and US markets loved it! Great news for the US economy and the energy sector allowing equities and the Dollar to rally strongly. Trump elaborated on the agreement, pointing out the damage it does to the US economy, while pointing out the Chinese and Indian economies have a free-for-all.
Posted on 2 Jun Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 1 - NZD looking for a new home
The NZD is building technical resistance at 0.7100, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7425 The NZD is building technical resistance at 0.7100, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7425, unaided by weaker commodity prices. There has been a slew of global economic data, but most in line with expectations, so a surprising number or a Geo-Political event may be needed to spark the stalemate.
Posted on 1 Jun Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 26 - KIWI goes higher
The NZD pushed above 0.7050, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7440 The only currency unaffected by the rally in the reserve was the KIWI!? The strong fiscal position, demonstrated by the Budget, has given the local currency legs. The NZD pushed above 0.7050, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7440, as a contrast between disparate fiscal positions are drawn.
Posted on 27 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 25 - KIWI surges past 70c
The NZD has surged above 0.7000, supported by a sliding reserve, while the AUD attempts to regain 0.7500. The Dollar remained depressed, with the EUR holding 1.1200, while the GBP traded 1.2950. Local markets will digest the NZ Budget, which will likely be an election economic plan, affirming the stronger economy allows delivery. The NZD has surged above 0.7000, supported by a sliding reserve, while the AUD attempts to regain 0.7500.
Posted on 25 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 20-21 - All currencies rise
AUD hitting 0.7450, while the NZD traded above 0.6900 again. The EUR pushed through 1.1200, while the GBP broke above 1.3000, despite weak economic confidence in the Eurozone. The weak reserve enabled commodity currencies, with the AUD hitting 0.7450, while the NZD traded above 0.6900 again. Trumps tour will provide Geo-Political points of issue but may calm the domestic politic.
Posted on 22 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 19 - Pressure off Trump
The AUD held above 0.7400, supported by lower unemployment rate (down to 5.7%), while the NZD slipped back below 0.6900. Markets recovered some of yesterdays lost ground, after an Independent Counsel was appointed to investigate the Russian interference, thereby relieving pressure on Trump. The obstruction charge, that prompted talk of Trumps impeachment, was also questioned. A tape circulated that Comey denied the Presidents intervention.
Posted on 19 May Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 17 - NZD and AUD all rise
The AUD also continues to rally, consolidating above 0.7400, after the RBA minutes confirmed little change in monetary p The NZ Dairy auction continued to improve, supporting a recovery in the currency, pushing the NZD towards 0.6900. US Housing Starts contracted 2.6%, while Building Permits slipped 2.5%, giving little reason for a Dollar rebound. The AUD also continues to rally, consolidating above 0.7400, after the RBA minutes confirmed little change in monetary policy.
Posted on 17 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy