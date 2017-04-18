Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 12 - Market absorbs election

by Collinson FX today at 7:56 amMarkets were calm after major events passed without the sky falling in. The UK election was a surprise and resulted in the a hung Parliament, although May has formed an alliance with Northern Ireland Unionists to form a majority, thereby avoiding total disaster.The GBP fell more than two big figures, as the election unravelled for the Conservatives, but slowly recovered as markets digested the repercussions. A Government will be formed but leadership 'may' change in the near future!?In the US, attention was focused on the former Director of the FBI, Comey. He testified in front of Congress and there were no major surprises or revelations.The coming week will be highlighted by the meeting of the FOMC and the Bank of England. Add to that Inflation, Employment and Retail Sales and we have plenty of potential market movers.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 8 - All eyes on Brits



Markets await key triggers overnight, with the UK elections and the ECB rate decision. The UK election has the potential to become the greatest market mover. The polls have been tightening, as the election draws near, although the recent past would advise ignorance.



The Tories should win easily, apart from gains in high diversity populous areas, allowing the currency to resume the recent recovery. The ECB will review interest rates and are expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying commentary should reflect the economic recovery, although Bundesbank pressure may impact associated commentary, thereby testing future QE?



The EUR traded 1.1250, while the GBP pushed up to 1.2950, reflecting the status quo. The world record for continuous growth in GDP was set by the Australian economy, growing 0.3%, in line with expectations. The news was a boon for the currency, which jumped to trade around 0.7550, while the KIWI resisted 0.7200. All eyes remain on the UK election.



