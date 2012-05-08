Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 1 - NZD looking for a new home
by Collinson FX today at 1:13 am
Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 1 - NZD looking for a new home
Starling National Championships - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
European Employment was static and inflation data lost pressure. EU CPI drifted lower, contradicting recent growth prospects, further adding to ECB continued QE status quo.
The ECB President has reiterated that monetary policy will remain extremely accommodative and this lends substance to that expectation. This did not stop the EUR regaining 1.1200, as the US Dollar drifted, with further rate rises by the Fed under question. The GBP is reacting to the polls, as the election approaches, with the latest poll suggested a strong Tory lead.
This has pushed the GBP back towards 1.2900 and will be volatile if the polls tighten. The NZD is building technical resistance at 0.7100, while the AUD slipped back to 0.7425, unaided by weaker commodity prices. There has been a slew of global economic data, but most in line with expectations, so a surprising number or a Geo-Political event may be needed to spark the click here
and here
Or for the latest update click here
Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |
Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154235