Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 8-9 - Global economic improve

by Collinson FX today at 1:41 amJuly 8-9 - Non Farm Payrolls beat expectations, reinforcing the narrative for the Feds current monetary policy, although the weeds revealed a mixed bag. The US Participation rate inched up, while the Employment rate moved up to 4.4% and hourly earnings drifted.The Employment data allowed markets some relief and a rally in equities ensued. Bond yields rallied and the Dollar posted gains against the GBP (1.2890) and the Yen (114.00)! Recent EUR strength continued, trading 1.1400, amidst the G20 Dog and Pony show.Commodity currencies were supported by improving global economic conditions which translate into stronger demand and prices. The AUD is attempting to regain 0.7600, while the NZD remains below 0.7300 and await international directional influence.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 7 - Euros talk up global growth



July 7 - Bond yields are on the rise reflecting improved global growth sentiment and a less dovish approach to monetary policy by the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England. The improvement in yields sucked the air out of the equity market rally.



The hawkish ECB statement has lead to massive speculation and allowed the currency to rally to 1.1420, while the GBP heads back towards 1.3000. The ADP Jobs report in the US came in lower than expected, with less private sector jobs created, while Challenger reported less job cuts.



The contradiction means even more emphasis on the all important Non Farm Payrolls data released this evening.



Australian trade data improved but was unable to halt the slide in the currency, which slipped below 0.7600, while the NZD looks to be headed to 0.7250. Employment data from the US will determine how currencies close the week.



