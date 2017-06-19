Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 7 - Euros talk up global growth

by Collinson FX on 7 JulJuly 7 - Bond yields are on the rise reflecting improved global growth sentiment and a less dovish approach to monetary policy by the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England. The improvement in yields sucked the air out of the equity market rally.The hawkish ECB statement has lead to massive speculation and allowed the currency to rally to 1.1420, while the GBP heads back towards 1.3000. The ADP Jobs report in the US came in lower than expected, with less private sector jobs created, while Challenger reported less job cuts.The contradiction means even more emphasis on the all important Non Farm Payrolls data released this evening.Australian trade data improved but was unable to halt the slide in the currency, which slipped below 0.7600, while the NZD looks to be headed to 0.7250. Employment data from the US will determine how currencies close the week.