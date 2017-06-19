Please select your home edition
Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 5 - A vanilla report

by Collinson FX today at 1:11 pm
Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 5 - A vanilla report

Markets were quiet overnight, with the US closed for July the 4th, Independence Day holiday. Currencies hardly moved, as the EUR traded 1.1350, while the GBP drifted back toward 1.2900. The RBA left rates unchanged, as expected, re-affirming extremely loose monetary policy.

The associated commentary was vanilla, citing poor wage growth, leading to low consumer demand and growing risks on debt levels. The Central Bank did confirm that the local economy was expected to gradually improve but avoided any bullish language that could lead to speculation of a hawkish bias. They were successful, with the AUD falling back to 0.7600, while the KIWI slipped below 0.7300.

Markets should trade with new fervour when the US markets reopen this evening. There will be a sea of global economic data releases to drive markets with the USD rebound likely to be tested.

For more on Collinson FX and market information click here and here Or for the latest update click here

Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |

Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site
