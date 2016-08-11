Please select your home edition
Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 30 - AUD rises higher

by Collinson FX today at 2:53 pm
Lionheart Bowman - J- Class Regatta - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
US GDP growth came in at 2.6%, heading in the right direction, showing progress. The US economy needs a quantum shift and that is tax reform. Healthcare reform in the US has failed and now tax reform is essential for the economy and the political future of the Trump administration. European economic data has been on the improve, while growth in the form of GDP and measured CPI, both improved.

US data, in contrast, has been flat allowing a realignment in the currencies. The Dollar has retreated, with the EUR trading up to 1.1750, while the GBP hit 1.3150. The Fed had left rates unchanged but signalled a tightening of monetary policy but this failed to move the dial. The reserve weakness has directly impacted the commodity currencies, with the AUD pushing towards 0.8000, while the NZD broke through 0.7500!

Central bank actions, led by the RBA and Bank of England, will drive local currencies and give a good read on global economic conditions. European and US PMI data, growth and jobs will also ensure plenty of action in markets in the coming week.

Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 27 - Oil up after meeting

The Fed left rates unchanged, as expected, but adjusted the language surrounding the reduction in the balance sheet. QE was scheduled to be unwound and the language changed to the unwind beginning 'relatively soon'. This did little to arrest the fall in the Dollar, with the EUR testing 1.1700, while the GBP approached 1.3100.

Oil prices continued to post gains, pushing up to $48.50, as a direct result of the Russian led OPEC/Non-OPEC meeting. US Housing data continued to improve and this leading sector may lead the economy but tax reform is sorely needed.

The flagging reserve allowed commodity currencies to continue to gain ground, with the AUD breaking above 0.7950, while the NZD pushed above 0.7450. Australian CPI data was positive, but weaker than expected, raising question on growth in the economy. This should create downward pressure on the AUD but the global weakness in the US Dollar has overwhelmed.

Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 26 - AUD on the move

The OPEC and Non-OPEC meeting resulted in rises in Oil prices, hitting $48/barrel, but it will be whether the rally is sustained? Earnings season drove US equity markets higher, with most meeting or exceeding expectations, allowing share prices to continue on their merry way.

US House Prices were firm and Consumer Confidence also booked new highs, ahead of the FOMC meeting. The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged, but speculation around the reduction the bloated balance sheet, will drive currency markets. Yields are firming in anticipation.

The Dollar was steady ahead of the meeting, with the EUR trading 1.1650, while the GBP held 1.3030. Stronger commodity prices are sustaining the rally in the associated currencies, with the AUD moving to 0.7940, while the NZD holds 0.7400. Local NZ trade data may impact the local currency in the day's trade but big moves will be made under the influence of the FOMC!

Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 25 - Oil production limited

OPEC and Non-OPEC Oil producers are meeting, with Russia taking a leading role, in an effort to limit production to reduce stocks. Oil has shown limited upside, in the last week, but remains fundamentally challenged. The oil price is the life blood of Russia and OPEC but demand and oversupply have limited any upside.

The USD has been under great pressure, with the EUR up to 1.1650, while the GBP tests 1.3000. The GBP has rallied, despite pressure from Brexit negotiations, but GDP growth will be the next big test. The FOMC will meet in the coming week, with no expectations of any moves, although speculation will drive currency markets.

The AUD has settled around 0.7900, with huge gains being digested, while the NZD spiked to 0.7450. Growth, in the form of global GDP and CPI, will be significant litmus tests in the coming week.

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Aug 10 - NZD does a weird rally
he AUD breaching 0.7700, while the NZD moves towards 0.7200. The NZD is rallying ahead of the RBNZ interest rate decision which confounds many as a cut in interest rates is expected. The rate is expected to be cut by to 2%, but this may be too little, too late. The RBA cut rates and the currency has rebounded strongly as interest differentials still prove attractive.
Posted on 11 Aug 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 11 - A Canary in the Mineshaft
Commodity currency gains were undermined on Fridays trade, AUD falling back to 0.7380, while the NZD fell to 0.7050! The RBNZ had a bad case of inertia, fuelling rallies in the currency, but the macro picture remains the underlying power. Take note of global bond markets, which are the canary in the mineshaft, with 10 year Bond around zero and the 10 year Japanese bond negative!
Posted on 11 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 10 - Kiwi in hot pursuit of AUD
The RBNZ left rates unchanged with an ease bias remaining. The KIWI surged on the news, to record highs for the year The NZD jumped a big figure on the news, to trade 0.7130, consolidating in global markets overnight. There were gains against most of the cross rates, while the AUD managed to trade 0.7440, only incremental higher.
Posted on 11 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 9 - Kiwi chasing down AUD
The AUD pushed up to 0.7470, while the NZD broke above the big, big figure of 0.7000! The KIWI moved north despite weaker local manufacturing data and ahead of the RBNZ rate decision. The Central Bank will be sorely tempted to combat the rising currency with rate cuts, but will probably rely on rhetoric and the forlorn hope of a US rate hike.
Posted on 10 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 8 - Antipodean storm surge
The NZD has also been dragged along by antipodean confidence, moving to 0.6950, encouraged by a falling reserve. The RBA left rates unchanged, despite temptation, with a neutral bias. The surging currency, rising to 0.7450, is being put in the hands of a Fed rate rise. The NZD has also been dragged along by antipodean confidence, moving to 0.6950, encouraged by a falling reserve.
Posted on 8 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 4 - Low jobs cripples USD
AUD spiked to 0.7360, while the NZD hit 0.6950! Non Farm Payroll added 38,000 jobs, which is the worst in more than 5 years, but the Unemployment number fell to 4.7%!? The commodity currencies took full advantage of the crippled Dollar, with the AUD spiking to 0.7360, while the NZD hit 0.6950!
Posted on 6 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 2 - AUD give up gains
The AUD gave up much of the previous days gains, falling to 0.7220, after falling Retail Sales contradicted GDP numbers The AUD gave up much of the previous days gains, falling to 0.7220, after falling Retail Sales contradicted GDP numbers. The NZD tested 0.6800, on the downside, hit by negative sentiment rather than any economic event. All eyes remain on the Non Farm Payrolls in the US tonight.
Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 1 - AUD regains some mojo
The AUD regained some mojo, pushing back to 0.7225, after a jump in export data. The NZD surged towards 0.6750, after a jump in Building Permits, but little should be read into housing data. The Australian story is more positive but it is all relative! It is performing better than most other OECD countries, but has serious fiscal and monetary issues, due to political incompetence.
Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 31 - All quiet on Memorial Day
Markets were quiet, as the US celebrated the Memorial Day holiday, taking a long weekend along with the UK. Commodity currencies traded in a range, with the NZD testing 0.6700, while the AUD failed to regain 0.7200. Further rate cuts by the RBA or RBNZ seem unlikely considering the pending threats to raise rates by the Fed. Central Banks remain the major driver of equity and currency markets, although economic data will influence daily moves, as will be seen for the remainder of the week.
Posted on 31 May 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 28 - US to raise interest rates?
Yellen confirmed that it would 'probably be appropriate' to raise interest rates in the near future with a proviso! The Dollar did stage a recovery, as the EUR moved to 1.1110, while the JPY broke back to 110.30. The rise in the reserve was reflected in the commodity currencies, with the AUD falling below 0.7200, while the NZD tests 0.6700 to the downside. The coming week provides an avalanche of economic data which will probably provide cover for the Fed!
Posted on 30 May 2016
