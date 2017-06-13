Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 27 - Oil up after meeting

by Collinson FX today at 2:03 amThe Fed left rates unchanged, as expected, but adjusted the language surrounding the reduction in the balance sheet. QE was scheduled to be unwound and the language changed to the unwind beginning 'relatively soon'. This did little to arrest the fall in the Dollar, with the EUR testing 1.1700, while the GBP approached 1.3100.Oil prices continued to post gains, pushing up to $48.50, as a direct result of the Russian led OPEC/Non-OPEC meeting. US Housing data continued to improve and this leading sector may lead the economy but tax reform is sorely needed.The flagging reserve allowed commodity currencies to continue to gain ground, with the AUD breaking above 0.7950, while the NZD pushed above 0.7450. Australian CPI data was positive, but weaker than expected, raising question on growth in the economy. This should create downward pressure on the AUD but the global weakness in the US Dollar has overwhelmed.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 26 - AUD on the move



The OPEC and Non-OPEC meeting resulted in rises in Oil prices, hitting $48/barrel, but it will be whether the rally is sustained? Earnings season drove US equity markets higher, with most meeting or exceeding expectations, allowing share prices to continue on their merry way.



US House Prices were firm and Consumer Confidence also booked new highs, ahead of the FOMC meeting. The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged, but speculation around the reduction the bloated balance sheet, will drive currency markets. Yields are firming in anticipation.



The Dollar was steady ahead of the meeting, with the EUR trading 1.1650, while the GBP held 1.3030. Stronger commodity prices are sustaining the rally in the associated currencies, with the AUD moving to 0.7940, while the NZD holds 0.7400. Local NZ trade data may impact the local currency in the day's trade but big moves will be made under the influence of the FOMC!



