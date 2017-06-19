Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 20 - Oil price slips up

Hanuman - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 Richard Gladwell Hanuman - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Collinson FX today at 10:43 amThe US markets received some positive news on the economic front, with housing data rebounding strongly, reversing recent negatives. Housing Starts jumped 8.3%, while Building Permits posted 7.4% in gains, boosting the leading sector. Recent pressures on the Dollar were alleviated somewhat, with the EUR drifting back to 1.1500, while the GBP settled around 1.3025.Oil has quietly worked its way back to $47/barrel, in line with gains posted by other commodity prices, directly translating into stronger currencies.The AUD has been surging strongly, trading around 0.7950, while the NZD has attempted to consolidate around 0.7350. Eyes are firmly on the ECB and there actions. Expectations are for no rate change but for hawkish commentary from Draghi.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 19 - US Rally hits wall



The US Dollar continued to flounder, ahead of the ECB meeting, Thursday. The EUR rallied strongly, to 1.1550, with expectations of an end to the extreme monetary policy currently in place. The GBP did not react, holding around 1.3050, tempered by lower than expected inflation data. The US NAHB House Market Index, came in lower than expected, while markets look to corporate earnings for direction.



US economic data has been soft, confirming the Feds 'pause' to the tightening of monetary policy, allowing the USD rally to hit the wall. Commodity currencies have been major beneficiaries, with the AUD rallying above 0.7900, while the NZD looks to 0.7350. The AUD has been particularly buoyant, with bullish sentiment in the RBA minutes, confirming the positive trajectory.







Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 18 - China has positive data



Chinese economic data was predictably positive, supporting the stronger commodity currencies. Chinese Retail Sales were stronger, as was Industrial Production, while the GDP came in slightly stronger than expected (6.9%). Chinese economic performance translates directly into demand driven support for commodity prices.



This allowed the currencies to consolidate after spiking at the close of last week. The AUD drifted below 0.7800, while the NZD held above 0.7300, awaiting important CPI data released today. The GBP traded 1.3050, while the EUR pushed towards 1.1500, ahead of the ECB meeting Thursday.



This will focus around the language used in the commentary as no rate hikes are expected. The US markets are closely watching earnings, which are expected to be positive, despite high valuations. A look at the RBA minutes may well impact local markets.







Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 15-16 - US Dollar hit hard

July 15-16 - US Inflation data disappointed and Retail Sales contracted. Key economic data confirms the dovish tone Yellen took in her commentary on future monetary policy before congress. The CPI number was zero, reflecting inflationary pressures and stagnant growth, which allow for a continuation of extremely generous monetary policy and a stay on rate rises.



This allowed equities to reach new record highs while the Dollar was hit hard. The EUR jumped to 1.1460, while the GBP spiked to 1.3100, as positive momentum shifts from the US to Europe. The Yen has quietly moved to 112.50 with the slow unwind of the Dollar. Commodity currencies were the major beneficiaries of the melt down in the reserve.



The AUD jumped to 0.7820, while the NZD consolidated above 0.7300, echoing the global move against the Dollar. The coming week will provide plenty of cannon fodder in the form of global economic data releases and Central Bank activity. The ECB will be a major influence, in the coming week, while RBA minutes and Employment data will drive local currency moves.



