Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 18 - China has positive data

by Collinson FX today at 1:45 pmChinese economic data was predictably positive, supporting the stronger commodity currencies. Chinese Retail Sales were stronger, as was Industrial Production, while the GDP came in slightly stronger than expected (6.9%). Chinese economic performance translates directly into demand driven support for commodity prices.This allowed the currencies to consolidate after spiking at the close of last week. The AUD drifted below 0.7800, while the NZD held above 0.7300, awaiting important CPI data released today. The GBP traded 1.3050, while the EUR pushed towards 1.1500, ahead of the ECB meeting Thursday.This will focus around the language used in the commentary as no rate hikes are expected. The US markets are closely watching earnings, which are expected to be positive, despite high valuations. A look at the RBA minutes may well impact local markets.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - July 15-16 - US Dollar hit hard

July 15-16 - US Inflation data disappointed and Retail Sales contracted. Key economic data confirms the dovish tone Yellen took in her commentary on future monetary policy before congress. The CPI number was zero, reflecting inflationary pressures and stagnant growth, which allow for a continuation of extremely generous monetary policy and a stay on rate rises.



This allowed equities to reach new record highs while the Dollar was hit hard. The EUR jumped to 1.1460, while the GBP spiked to 1.3100, as positive momentum shifts from the US to Europe. The Yen has quietly moved to 112.50 with the slow unwind of the Dollar. Commodity currencies were the major beneficiaries of the melt down in the reserve.



The AUD jumped to 0.7820, while the NZD consolidated above 0.7300, echoing the global move against the Dollar. The coming week will provide plenty of cannon fodder in the form of global economic data releases and Central Bank activity. The ECB will be a major influence, in the coming week, while RBA minutes and Employment data will drive local currency moves.



