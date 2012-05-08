Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 27 - Trump adding substance to US

by Collinson FX today at 12:30 pmJan 27 - Earnings season in the USA is starting to support the Trump equity rally giving real substance. Much of the post-GFC rally has been due to Monetary Policy, driving investment in equities in search of yield, due to lack of return in the bond market that has created a bubble.This bubble is starting to be filled with substance in the form of profitability and performance from Americas corporate sector. The Fed meet next week and are expected to indicate a penchant for raising rates, although action is not expected until the March meeting, lending support to the Dollar. The Dollar gained some strength overnight, with the EUR slipping back below 1.0700, while the GBP drifted under 1.2500.NZ inflation data was better than expected, coming in at 1.3%, but remains relatively weak historically and relatively. The currency rallied to break above 0.7300, but markets reflected on the comparative performance in terms growth, sending the KIWI back towards 0.7200. The AUD has drifted below 0.7550 but mainly as a result of a resurgent reserve. Trump action and the impact on the US economy continues to drive markets.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 26 - Trump sparks market frenzy



Jan 26 - President Trump will build the wall! This sends a huge message to the electorate that he will fulfil his campaign promises, refreshingly unique, especially the infrastructure spending. The 'Wall' is a powerful symbolic message, confirming infrastructure spending, while addressing security and immigration promises.



This was enough to send equity markets into a frenzy, smashing through 20,000 on the Dow, for the first time!



The speed and energy with which Trump is moving to fulfil his program is astonishing and a massive shot in the arm for market confidence. The Dollar remained soft, with the EUR trading 1.0740, while the GBP moved above 1.2600. Australian inflation data missed expectations, to the downside, coming in at 1.5% p.a..



This confirmed weak growth in the economy and reinforced the RBA attitude towards low interest rates. This immediately impacted the AUD, which quickly relinquished 0.7600, only to stabilise back around 0.7550. The NZD had no such interruption, pushing strongly through 0.7200, looking to new highsCollinson FX Market







Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 25 - Trump gives 'Green Light'



Jan 25 - President Trump signed an executive order to 'green light' the controversial Keystone pipeline. This is the latest signal that it is full steam ahead for the Trump administration. The pipeline will open up oil resources and provide a massive boost to jobs in the energy sector. The pipeline will be made in the USA, providing a boost to the steel sector, leaving no doubt in the minds of disbelievers!



Opening up the energy sector will drive growth in the US economy and this was reflected in equity markets. European PMI numbers were positive, in both Services and Manufacturing, pushing local markets higher. The British Supreme Court ruled Brexit must be confirmed by parliament, sending nervous jitters through markets, although this was quelled by an announcement of a bill to go before Parliament almost immediately.



This allowed the GBP to hold above 1.2500, while the EUR trades 1.0750, with no major Dollar moves. Commodity currencies showed resilience, with the NZD trading around 0.7250, while the AUD moves towards 0.7600. The Trump administration is dominating markets in the first full week of power. This is likely to continue, in the coming week, while the impact on economic data will drive market direction.



