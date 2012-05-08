Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 25 - Trump gives 'Green Light'

by Collinson FX on 24 JanPresident Trump signed an executive order to 'green light' the controversial Keystone pipeline. This is the latest signal that it is full steam ahead for the Trump administration. The pipeline will open up oil resources and provide a massive boost to jobs in the energy sector. The pipeline will be made in the USA, providing a boost to the steel sector, leaving no doubt in the minds of disbelievers!Opening up the energy sector will drive growth in the US economy and this was reflected in equity markets. European PMI numbers were positive, in both Services and Manufacturing, pushing local markets higher. The British Supreme Court ruled Brexit must be confirmed by parliament, sending nervous jitters through markets, although this was quelled by an announcement of a bill to go before Parliament almost immediately.This allowed the GBP to hold above 1.2500, while the EUR trades 1.0750, with no major Dollar moves. Commodity currencies showed resilience, with the NZD trading around 0.7250, while the AUD moves towards 0.7600. The Trump administration is dominating markets in the first full week of power. This is likely to continue, in the coming week, while the impact on economic data will drive market direction.