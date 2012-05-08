Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 2 - New Year data to define 2017

by Collinson FX today at 12:53 amJan 2 - The New Year will open with a plethora of global economic data releases, headlined by Manufacturing and Services PMI, closing with Employment numbers.The data releases should define market direction to commence 2017 along with speculation of global economic conditions and Central Bank reaction. The year should see interest rates on the move north led by the USA, which should be reflected in the US Dollar.The EUR will start the year at 1.0500, while the Yen will trade 117.00. The AUD will be above 0.7200, while the NZD sits around 0.6900, with both vulnerable to a surging US Dollar.