Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 2 - New Year data to define 2017
by Collinson FX today at 12:53 am
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 2 - New Year data to define 2017
Start of PIC Coastal Classic - October 21, 2016 - Oki © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Jan 2 - The New Year will open with a plethora of global economic data releases, headlined by Manufacturing and Services PMI, closing with Employment numbers.
The data releases should define market direction to commence 2017 along with speculation of global economic conditions and Central Bank reaction. The year should see interest rates on the move north led by the USA, which should be reflected in the US Dollar.
The EUR will start the year at 1.0500, while the Yen will trade 117.00. The AUD will be above 0.7200, while the NZD sits around 0.6900, with both vulnerable to a surging US Dollar.
For more on Collinson FX and market click here and here Or for the latest update click here
Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |
Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150845