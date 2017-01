Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 18 - Brits opt for Free Trade

by Collinson FX today at 12:00 pmGlobalist forces rallied in Davos, with business leaders welcoming a new leader, China! It is the height of irony that the supposed bastion of global capitalism is being lead by the Chinese communists!? President Xi advocated globalisation and free trade, which was embraced by the elite globalist billionaires/multinationals.The problem is that it works well for China and multinationals but not so good for traditional manufacturers. Free trade is not so free, as access to Chinese markets for exports is limited and capital flows, are severely restricted. The big news overnight was a speech from UK PM May. She outlined a clean break for the UK and proposed free trade and a close relationship with the EU.Her vision was returning the UK to the role of a global trading leader and this has been welcomed by the US, Australia and New Zealand. The Dollar continued to drift, as the GBP surged to 1.2400, while the EUR pushed towards 1.0700. Commodity currencies continued to prosper the slide in the reserve, with the AUD trading 0.7540, while the NZD moves towards the important technical level of 0.7200. The inauguration on Friday is the market focus and the new administrations moves to reverse executive orders and lay out policy will be important.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 17 - Hard line on Brexit from May



Markets were nervous overnight, with the UK PM May scheduled to make a speech addressing 'Brexit', with expectations of a tough position. A hard brexit may suggest complex negotiations with Europe, in terms of trade and access to financial and services markets, pushing the GBP to new lows.



Apparently the compensatory agreements with the commonwealth countries and the US, highlighted by the recent visit of NZ PM English, were not enough! The GBP fell to 1.2060, despite weakness in the Dollar, while the EUR held 1.0600. The Trump inauguration, on Friday, has also been the major consideration of markets this week.



Doubts have surfaced about global trade and predatory industry/corporate tactics driving nervous speculation. The AUD drifted back to 0.7470, while the NZD held 0.7100, with all currencies being vulnerable to US Dollar swings.