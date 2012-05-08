Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 17 - Hard line on Brexit from May

by Collinson FX today at 4:23 amMarkets were nervous overnight, with the UK PM May scheduled to make a speech addressing 'Brexit', with expectations of a tough position. A hard brexit may suggest complex negotiations with Europe, in terms of trade and access to financial and services markets, pushing the GBP to new lows.Apparently the compensatory agreements with the commonwealth countries and the US, highlighted by the recent visit of NZ PM English, were not enough! The GBP fell to 1.2060, despite weakness in the Dollar, while the EUR held 1.0600. The Trump inauguration, on Friday, has also been the major consideration of markets this week.Doubts have surfaced about global trade and predatory industry/corporate tactics driving nervous speculation. The AUD drifted back to 0.7470, while the NZD held 0.7100, with all currencies being vulnerable to US Dollar swings.