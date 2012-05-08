Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 16 - Market jitters over US moves
by Collinson FX today at 9:27 am
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 16 - Market jitters over Inauguration
Markets were tame going in to the last full week of the Obama administration with speculation rife. The University of Michigan Economic Sentiment reported the status quo after some major gains post the US election.
Markets remain in a flux ahead of this week's US Inauguration with high expectations and uncertainties. The Dollar settled, with the EUR trading 1.0640, while the Yen held 114.00. NZ Consumer Confidence was flat, lending little to a buoyant currency, which held 0.7100.
Chinese Exports were static, while imports surged 10.8%, supporting trading partners, including the AUD which traded around 0.7500. The coming week will be dominated by the US Inauguration and the speculation associated with it!
