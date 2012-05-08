Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 12 - Late reversal for USD

by Collinson FX today at 12:36 pmTrump held a big press conference as markets concentrate on the Trump effect. The incoming administration is promising lower taxes and less regulation, sending a strong positive message to markets, as confidence drives equity markets and the Dollar north.The EUR slipped to 1.0480, while the GBP fell to 1.2100, as the Dollar regained ground. The rising reserve did little to tarnish the rejuvenated AUD, which is heading towards 0.7400, while the NZD struggles below 0.7000. NZ House Prices were strong on 12.5%, while Job Ads drifted lower, as the KIWI tries to keep up with the AUD rally.The focus remains on the US and the incoming administration. Update in late market trade in the US. A dramatic reversal in the Dollar has seen the AUD surge to 0.7470, while the NZD broke strongly above 0.7000!



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 11 - US Confidence surges



Jan 11 - Equity markets continued to build momentum and trade around record highs, with confidence surging in the lead up to the new Trump regime in the USA, while the Dollar continues to trade at stronger levels.



The NFIB Small Business Optimism reports came out in the US, showing a big surge, reflecting recent economic data. The EUR trades 1.0570, while the Yen trades around 117.00, as expectations of further rate rises support the Dollar. Australian Consumer Confidence also surged, pushing to 120.1 from 113.40, which has influenced the local currency.



The AUD traded up to 0.7350, while the NZD slipped back below 0.7000, impacting the cross rate. Markets remain focused on the incoming US administration while economic data drives daily direction.



