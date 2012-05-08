Collinson FX Market Commentary - Jan 10 - Australia moves ahead

by Collinson FX today at 3:11 amJan 11 - Equity markets continued to build momentum and trade around record highs, with confidence surging in the lead up to the new Trump regime in the USA, while the Dollar continues to trade at stronger levels.The NFIB Small Business Optimism reports came out in the US, showing a big surge, reflecting recent economic data. The EUR trades 1.0570, while the Yen trades around 117.00, as expectations of further rate rises support the Dollar. Australian Consumer Confidence also surged, pushing to 120.1 from 113.40, which has influenced the local currency.The AUD traded up to 0.7350, while the NZD slipped back below 0.7000, impacting the cross rate. Markets remain focused on the incoming US administration while economic data drives daily direction.