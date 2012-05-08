Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 9 - All quiet on US front

Steinlager 2 - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western Steinlager 2 - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western www.kingfishercharters.co.nz

by Collinson FX today at 12:03 pmFeb 9 - A quiet night of trade on equity and currency markets with little economic data releases or action on the Trump front. Trump is still immersed in the immigration ban and pushing for his Cabinet approvals in the Senate. You can't keep a good man down for long so we can expect more fireworks to impact markets.The Dollar was steady, with the EUR trading below 1.0700, while the Yen holds around 112.00. Japanese Current Account and Trade data was static, having little impact on associated currencies. The RBA left rates unchanged and expectations are similar for the RBNZ in election year.RBNZ Governor Wheeler, is likely to take the opportunity to jawbone the currency lower, with little effect. The Fed's actions to tighten monetary policy will close interest rate differentials and perceived risk will drive rates up in NZ and Australia.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 8 - No rates move from RBA



Feb 8 - Equities regained lost ground overnight, while the Dollar recovered more ground, with US markets looking closely at corporate earnings. The US trade deficit rose to another record high, which highlights one of the Trump administrations favourite issues, poor trade agreements allowing massive trade imbalances.



The EUR slipped below 1.0700, while the yen has nudged below 112.00, with Central Bank action and speculation again coming into play. The RBA left rates unchanged, as expected, leaving the interest rate differential the potential to close on Fed rate rises.



The AUD drifted lower to 0.7625, while the NZD consolidated above 0.7300, boosted by a strong inflation report. The NZ Dairy auction also booked marginal gains, allowing the currency some license, on the upside.



