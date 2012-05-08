Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 8 - No rates move from RBA

Steinlager 2 - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western Steinlager 2 - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western www.kingfishercharters.co.nz

by Collinson FX today at 3:02 pmFeb 8 - Equities regained lost ground overnight, while the Dollar recovered more ground, with US markets looking closely at corporate earnings. The US trade deficit rose to another record high, which highlights one of the Trump administrations favourite issues, poor trade agreements allowing massive trade imbalances.The EUR slipped below 1.0700, while the yen has nudged below 112.00, with Central Bank action and speculation again coming into play. The RBA left rates unchanged, as expected, leaving the interest rate differential the potential to close on Fed rate rises.The AUD drifted lower to 0.7625, while the NZD consolidated above 0.7300, boosted by a strong inflation report. The NZ Dairy auction also booked marginal gains, allowing the currency some license, on the upside.