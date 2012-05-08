Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 24 - Trump turns down volume

by Collinson FX on 23 FebFeb 24 - US equities continued to trade around record levels, which have been supported by the prospect of tax cuts and deregulation from the Trump administration, reflected in economic data. Fed minutes confirmed interest rate rises but were not as hawkish as expected.The Treasury Secretary, Mnuchin, made observations overnight regarding tax that did unsettle the Dollar. Mnuchin questioned the 'border tax' and pointed out tax cuts, expected before August, would not flow through to the economy until 2018.The EUR moved up to 1.0570, while the Yen rallied to 112.65, reflecting a soft Dollar. The weaker reserve aided the bounce in the KIWI, which jumped to 0.7225, while the AUD regained 0.7700. Political events continue to dominate equity and currency markets, while economic data is a historical confirmation, reinforcing markets.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 23 - US equities soar



Feb 23 - Equity markets continues to trade around record highs ahead of the release of the Fed minutes. The release will confirm interest rate rises and improving economic conditions. Growth and employment are well within the desired target levels that the Fed had indicated were necessary to return to normal monetary policy.



US Existing Home Sales rose 3.3%, in line with recent data, confirming an important economic indicator. The Dollar was steady, with the EUR drifting to 1.0540, while the Yen trades around 113.59. The AUD is once again approaching 0.7700, while the NZD slipped below 0.7150, with slowing Credit Card spending. The Fed minutes should support the Dollar bull run.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 22 - US Dollar resumes rally



Feb 22 - PMI data from Europe was mixed, with Germany improving, while France is in decline. Overall the EU has been static and the under-weighted EURO has only added to the booming exports of Germany, while lesser states from the Med, have suffered.



The EURO is currency 'manipulation in sheep clothes', allowing Germany to prosper, while others pay the price. Without fiscal/political consolidation, the single currency is debased, thus providing avenues for manipulation. The election season is upon France and Holland and may well provide the peoples answer.



The Dollar resumed the Trump rally, with the EUR falling to 1.0550, while the Yen traded 113.50. Commodities have fared well, although the rising reserve has kept the AUD below 0.7700, while the NZD has drifted back to 0.7150. NZ Dairy Prices were weak and assisted the NZRB's dialogue, in terms of currency, although the story remains the US Dollar.



