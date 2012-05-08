Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 22 - US Dollar resumes rally

by Collinson FX today at 3:03 pmFeb 22 - PMI data from Europe was mixed, with Germany improving, while France is in decline. Overall the EU has been static and the under-weighted EURO has only added to the booming exports of Germany, while lesser states from the Med, have suffered.The EURO is currency 'manipulation in sheep clothes', allowing Germany to prosper, while others pay the price. Without fiscal/political consolidation, the single currency is debased, thus providing avenues for manipulation. The election season is upon France and Holland and may well provide the peoples answer.The Dollar resumed the Trump rally, with the EUR falling to 1.0550, while the Yen traded 113.50. Commodities have fared well, although the rising reserve has kept the AUD below 0.7700, while the NZD has drifted back to 0.7150. NZ Dairy Prices were weak and assisted the NZRB's dialogue, in terms of currency, although the story remains the US Dollar.