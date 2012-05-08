Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 2 - US alleges currency fiddling

by Collinson FX on 2 FebFeb 2 - US accusations of currency manipulation by China, Japan and the EU have sparked an outbreak of a currency war!The EU refute the manipulation of their currency, but the whole concept of a single currency in a disparate group of members with their own economies with monetary/fiscal independence, is a contradiction in terms. The weaker member economies drag the EUR lower, allowing the stronger export nations (namely Germany), to take full advantage. The whole single currency concept is founded on a series of implausible assumptions. The ECB has used monetary policy to weaken the currency, but so have all major Central Banks, including the Fed in the US.The ADP reported a surge in private sector jobs, while the ISM Manufacturing number also posted gains. This improved the Dollar position, with the EUR slipping back to 1.0740, while the GBP confounded the reserve, by rallying to 1.2620. The NZD has been the star performer, of late, but experienced a sudden reality check with the release of employment data.NZ Unemployment spiked to 5.2%, which is a dramatic turnaround, plunging the KIWI back to below 0.7250. The AUD managed to hold above 0.7550, with indifferent recent form, while reversing recent moves in the cross rate. Trump and his administration continue to dominate markets and supportive economic data only adds to momentum. The FOMC decision is likely to be STET, with further action expected in the next meeting, with a rise expected.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 1 - New Administration lifts NZ and AUD's



Feb 1 - US Equity markets continued to give ground with the Trump executive actions being blamed. The latest shock to the snowflake media was the sacking of the acting Attorney General. This action was taken, because the Obama appointed official, refused to execute her job. These actions are likely to continue and surprises many as power shifts to a strong executive.



The market fallout is impacted by the immigration and trade attitude of the administration. Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, opined on the exploitation of a 'grossly undervalued EURO' to take advantage of global trade. This has been a trademark of a weak EURO and underwritten the German Export behemoth and undermined other members. European economic data was stronger in Employment, GDP growth and the CPI.



This did little to undermine the negative sentiment on equity markets. The Dollar also weakened, with the EUR rising to 1.0780, while the JPY traded below 113.00. This was reflected on commodity currencies, with the NZD breaking above 0.7300, while the AUD was steady on 0.7570. The Trump administration continues to dominate equity and currency markets.



