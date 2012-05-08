Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 16 - Markets have a gay day

by Collinson FX today at 12:09 amThe market rally continued with gay abandon, while Trump met with BB Netanyahu at the White House, turning his attention to a peace solution in the Middle East. He also found time to meet with Retailers, for the first time, which was welcomed with a strong rally in Retail Sales.Retail Sales jumped 0.4%, while the CPI signalled strong inflation/growth, rising 0.6%. The controversy surrounding the resignation of the National Security Adviser, General Flynn, was swamped with new events in Washington. The Dollar settled, with the EUR holding below 1.0600, while the GBP traded 1.2450, unassisted by static employment data.Commodity currencies eked out some gains, supported by strong data from China, with the AUD looking at 0.7700, while the NZD jumped to 0.7200. Global data will continue to drive minor currency moves, while Yellen confirms rising rates will support the ebullient Dollar, all living in the new Trump world!



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 15 - US touts interest rate rise



Fed President Yellen made her bi-annual appearance in front of congress informing them of expected rate rises during the current year. She cited growth and inflation as the reason for interest rate rises and that it would be wise to address them sooner rather than later.



This supported the Dollar, with the EUR slipping to 1.0560, while the Yen traded 114.30. German GDP and CPI data was steady, but hardly inspirational, from the EU engine room. UK CPI contracted 0.5%, while the annualised number remained steady, unsettling the resurgent currency (1.2460). A rise in Australian business conditions allowed the AUD to approach 0.7700, during local trade, but Yellen's testimony put paid to the rally.



The AUD slipped back to 0.7640, while the NZD dipped below 0.7150, also hit by a bullish reserve. The wealth of economic data will impact individual currencies while underlying currency moves continue to be dominated by the Dollar.



