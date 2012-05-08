Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 15 - US touts interest rate rise

by Collinson FX today at 1:34 amFed President Yellen made her bi-annual appearance in front of congress informing them of expected rate rises during the current year. She cited growth and inflation as the reason for interest rate rises and that it would be wise to address them sooner rather than later.This supported the Dollar, with the EUR slipping to 1.0560, while the Yen traded 114.30. German GDP and CPI data was steady, but hardly inspirational, from the EU engine room. UK CPI contracted 0.5%, while the annualised number remained steady, unsettling the resurgent currency (1.2460). A rise in Australian business conditions allowed the AUD to approach 0.7700, during local trade, but Yellen's testimony put paid to the rally.The AUD slipped back to 0.7640, while the NZD dipped below 0.7150, also hit by a bullish reserve. The wealth of economic data will impact individual currencies while underlying currency moves continue to be dominated by the Dollar.