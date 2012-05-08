Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 15 - US touts interest rate rise
Fed President Yellen made her bi-annual appearance in front of congress informing them of expected rate rises during the current year. She cited growth and inflation as the reason for interest rate rises and that it would be wise to address them sooner rather than later.
This supported the Dollar, with the EUR slipping to 1.0560, while the Yen traded 114.30. German GDP and CPI data was steady, but hardly inspirational, from the EU engine room. UK CPI contracted 0.5%, while the annualised number remained steady, unsettling the resurgent currency (1.2460). A rise in Australian business conditions allowed the AUD to approach 0.7700, during local trade, but Yellen's testimony put paid to the rally.
The AUD slipped back to 0.7640, while the NZD dipped below 0.7150, also hit by a bullish reserve. The wealth of economic data will impact individual currencies while underlying currency moves continue to be dominated by the Dollar.
Feb 14 - The European Commission released their latest forecasts, upgrading the UK post-Brexit, admitting the doomsday scenarios were over done. The forecasts were more optimistic, globally, although did recognise the impact Brexit is having on the European Union. US Equity markets rallied strongly, still running on the 'phenomenal' tax package and growing confidence surrounding trade.
No sooner had the Trump administration finished successful talks with Japan, Canada has arrived, with high hopes. Bi-lateral trade is the most advantageous for the US to move forward on fair trade. This allows accountability and fairness within the framework, which had been ameliorated in the multi-lateral versions.
Yellen testifies in front of congress tomorrow, which is likely to reveal bullish sentiments, despite a contentious relationship with the new administration. The Dollar continued to reflect this, with the EUR dropping below 1.0600, while the GBP held 1.2500.
The AUD has been resilient and trades around 0.7640, while the NZD suffer last weeks wounds, drifting to 0.7150. Look to Yellen and Trump to dominate markets, over the next couple of days, while a plethora of economic data will insure plenty of activity.
