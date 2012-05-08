Collinson FX Market Commentary - Feb 1 - New Admin lifts NZ and AUD's

- Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western www.kingfishercharters.co.nz

by Collinson FX today at 2:14 amFeb 1 - US Equity markets continued to give ground with the Trump executive actions being blamed. The latest shock to the snowflake media was the sacking of the acting Attorney General. This action was taken, because the Obama appointed official, refused to execute her job. These actions are likely to continue and surprises many as power shifts to a strong executive.The market fallout is impacted by the immigration and trade attitude of the administration. Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, opined on the exploitation of a 'grossly undervalued EURO' to take advantage of global trade. This has been a trademark of a weak EURO and underwritten the German Export behemoth and undermined other members. European economic data was stronger in Employment, GDP growth and the CPI.This did little to undermine the negative sentiment on equity markets. The Dollar also weakened, with the EUR rising to 1.0780, while the JPY traded below 113.00. This was reflected on commodity currencies, with the NZD breaking above 0.7300, while the AUD was steady on 0.7570. The Trump administration continues to dominate equity and currency markets.